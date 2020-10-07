Branded Voices

7 Reasons Why You Should Take Up a Bank Job

Year after year, the banking sector pulls in an alarmingly huge horde of graduates, all aching to crack a bank exam. Just take a look at the IBPS Clerk Results from last year to know the enormous turnout. But why? What does the banking sector have to offer that gains the attention of so many job seekers? Is it just the popularly known remuneration it offers, or is there more to it than just that? Here are seven solid reasons why a job at the bank is an offer you can’t refuse.

The Pay

You’ve probably heard that bank jobs pay well. But how much are we talking about? The pay differs with the designation, yes. But if you are to compare career opportunities, you’ll need figures.

An SBI Probationary Officer (PO) earns around 8.2 to 13 LPA

An RBI Grade C Officer earns around 4.2 to 7.5 LPA

An IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) earns around 3.9 to 4.2 LPA

For a closer example, look at the IBPS Clerk salary

It’s not much of a tussle to understand why bank jobs are colloquially known to pay well.

Reputation

Need I tell you the prestige a posting in a bank has? A job in the banking sector clearly indicates that you’ve battled lakhs of aspirants and come out on top to land a lucrative job. The job itself provides perks of its own. It includes minimum interest loans, pension benefits, paid vacation etc. These perks can be critical in tough times. If you think that being acquainted with someone in the banking sector can be gratifying then imagine being one.

The work-life balance

With very few tiring working hours and fewer working hours, the banking sector finds the sweet spot to allow quality time with your friends and family, all while still providing ample opportunities to perform remarkably well in the office and surge ahead. A desk job, that’s reputable but not wearing you off is the only combination that can allow this. That’s exactly what a bank job offers.

Job stability

Over the years, you will get to work on exciting projects and gain experience that will add to your value as an employee. Banking sector gives you the luxury of job safety, along with a promising growth curve especially through internal exams. Such exams cum opportunities come without shortage and help you fast-track your career. Not many other sectors out there can boast this potential.

Welcoming

Meaning, almost anyone from any background, from law to marketing, can work their way to a bank job. This is because the sector offers a wide variety of posts that require different skill sets. It makes the banking sector a huge multifarious organization. From graduates looking for a steady job to people looking for a more lucrative career, the banking sector has something to offer for everyone. Whatever dexterity you have, there will be a bank job that values it.

Career opportunities

When working in the banking sector, you will be exposed to huge corporations’ finances and their representatives. This includes forex. If you play your cards right, you can find yourself an exciting position in these corporations. Simply building a rapport with such individuals can turn out to be helpful in the future. Of course, this is only optional but it is a point worth noting.

Job satisfaction

This is the cherry on top. A bank job provides subtle splashes of joy especially because it is a service-oriented job. Banks play a crucial role in helping their clients make important decisions regarding their education, purchasing homes and even planning their transition to a retired life. Ask any bank employee and they will give you anecdotes of how good it felt when he/she sanctioned a much-needed loan for a farmer, or perhaps of wherein a young entrepreneur was aided to achieve his/her dream. By the end of the day, you will have helped many people and changed their lives for the better. You may never meet these people again in your life but each one of them will remember you.

We hope you found this article helpful. Feel free to check out our other articles should you be curious about the jobs in the banking sector and the recruitment processes.

Best of luck to you and stay tuned for more!

About Author: Digvijay Singh Kanwar is a professional content writer and digital marketing expert and he loves to write about finance and tech-based articles. You can contact him on [email protected]