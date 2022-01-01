7 Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Online Gambling in 2022

7 Best Online Casinos in Canada

There are about 19 million Canadian casino lovers in real online gambling, spending more than $4 billion on online games each year. In 2021, the Canadian gambling market reached an immense $2.6 billion, half of which would account for the online gambling segment.

Such statistics would be impossible if gamblers were choosing casinos poorly. The practice shows that Canadian casino fans know what gambling center to choose. There are many constituents to consider while seeking an online gambling hub. The speed of payouts, the security standards, and provable fairness are a few aspects indicating fairness. The ORDB group tested 109 offers available in Canada using the insights of industry experts and high rollers. And the list of the wisest options contains:

But of course, we should never discriminate against gamblers from other regions! The mentioned casinos are the finest choices for Canadian gamblers. Yet, other players can find their best option in this list too. So, if we consider regions, the best options for each will be:

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 Red Dog 🏅 Bets.io 🏅 Stake 🏅 Cloudbet 🏅

Top Online Casinos in Canada for Real Online Gambling

Game selection: Live casino, slots, roulette, Stake exclusives, blackjack, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more. Also, it allows buying crypto coins via Moonpay;

Promos: $50k weekly giveaway for VIP players, daily $100k race, and more.

Crowned by the Curacao commission, Stake often appears in the best online gambling sites lists for numerous reasons. Apart from the traditional slots, roulette, and poker, the casino’s assortment likewise hosts dozens of other games, like:

Live casino games;

Game shows;

Feature buy-in games;

Stake originals;

Stake exclusives.

All games undergo a provably fair system check. Also, Stake works with many reputable providers, from Evolution Gaming to innovative developers. In addition, Stake provides real-time gambling game statistics.

Another aspect that makes Stake a top online casino besides an excellent game collection is its promos and bonuses. At the moment of writing this review, there are 13 promotions in addition to Stake’s traditional weekly giveaways and daily races. There is a separate section with Stake’s challenges, where players find dozens of regularly updated gambling games. Moreover, there is an extensive list of promo events. The prize pools vary from a few thousand to a million dollars.

More perks and bonuses are available to active players, for they get invitations to Stake’s VIP club. The online casino’s VIP membership opens access to reload bonuses, Rakeback, level-up bonuses, weekly boosts, and more.

Other features to which Stake owes its status include:

A generous affiliate program;

A user-friendly interface available in 15 languages;

A community forum. That contributes to the sense of belonging and unity among gamblers.

Based on players’ reviews at AskGamblers, Stake is a wise gambling option due to its game selection, fast cashouts, and smart design.

Exclusive bonus: 10% Rakeback using a promo code ‘GET10BACKBONUS’.

Game selection: Slots, roulette, baccarat, table games, virtuals, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and others;

Promos: Free Spins Tuesdays, Thursday Deposit Bonus, Provably Fair Cashback, and more.

Cloudbet can be the best online casino for gamblers who play different games instead of focusing on one type. The casino’s assortment is exciting to explore anytime due to constant updates. And newly, the casino focuses on provably fair games solely. There are also:

Real dealer games;

Megaways games;

Live RTP games;

Virtuals;

Cloudbet’s favorites;

And always something fresh in the new arrivals section.

There are also plenty of first-person and live casino games, which might interest Canadian players. In parallel, there are many traditional slots, table games, roulette, blackjack, etc.

Live casino games on the website are from On Air ENtertainment, Vivo, and Authentic Gaming. Other games come from various software providers, from 1x2 Gaming and Betsoft to Electric Elephant and Pear Fiction.

Promotions at Cloudbet include:

A generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Twenty free spins on Tuesdays.

A deposit bonus on Thursdays.

There is also the Provably Fair Cashback promo, in which players can return 10% of their losses. Another feature is the loyalty program with bonuses like priority of support, bespoke bonuses, a marketplace, and more.

More features that contribute to Stake’s reputation are:

The Curacao eGaming license;

A diversified sportsbook;

A great blog with strategy tips for playing online casino games;

Proven use of RNG and provably fair algorithms;

Instant and unlimited withdrawals;

A comprehensive affiliate program.

AskGamblers reviewers note prompt live chat support, great live dealer games, and fast payouts.

Exclusive bonus: 100% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC.

Game selection: Slots, table games, roulette, baccarat, dice, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Accepts Bitcoins, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, etc.;

Promos: Deposit bonuses for the first 3 deposits, Bitty Quizzes, Spinomenal summer challenge, and others.

Like other top online casinos on our list, mBit has an excellent game collection that hosts games to suit every taste. So, there are slots, provably fair games, table games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, jackpot games, dice, and video poker. The provider list mentions BGaming, Nolimit, Endorphina, GameArt, Spribe, and Mascot, to name but a few. One unique online gambling entertainment type is mBit’s fast tournaments with prize pools of dozens of free spins.

The variety of promotional activities makes mBit stand out from other best online casinos. Thus, apart from the aforementioned daily tournaments, players can enjoy gifts like:

mBit’s daily Crypto Paradise promotion;

Spinomenal’s promo called Summer Golden Wins;

Daily deposit bonuses of up to 50%;

Bitty Quizzes;

More generous reload bonuses and Monday’s deposit bonus.

In addition to this, the online casino has a lucrative refer-a-friend program. Players may get 200 free spins and a 30% deposit bonus by inviting another casino lover to savor games together.

More features that make mBit one of the top online casinos include the Curacao eGaming license and a user-friendly interface. According to AskGamblers, the casino offers good bonuses, prompt support, and fast withdrawals.

Exclusive bonus: deposit bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 FS.

Game selection: Slots, live casino, jackpots, feature buy games, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum + 6 more crypto coins;

Promos: 20% cashback, Wednesday Free Spins, and Weekend Reload Bonus.

One reason Bets.io often gets mentioned as the best online casino is its care for its players. The casino’s assortment has neat organization and detailed information. The latter offers insights into the history of certain gambling games (e.g., live dealer games), the games’ variations, strategy tips, and more.

Canadian players might enjoy exploring the New Games with hundreds of gambling games. And we must say that is far more than the average number of new arrivals in other top online casinos. The list of providers mentions dozens of reputable titles, including 5 Men Gaming, Absolute Live Gaming, and Endorphina. All games are available in the free demo mode.

In addition to an attractive game selection, Bets.io has great bonuses and promotions. Three regular bonuses are daily cashback, weekly free spins, and weekly reload bonuses. There are likewise two tournaments running:

The Drops & Wins tournament with an immense prize pool of €13 million;

And the Cash-King tournament with huge prize pools of €70k, €50k, and €20k.

Other key facts include:

The Curacao eGaming license;

A pleasing interface available in four languages (including French) with the day and night switcher;

A change log where Bets.io informs its clients of the upcoming improvements;

Fast withdrawals.

And what does the AskGamblers community highlight? Gamblers say the casino is worth trying for its tournaments, fast payouts, and mobile-friendliness.

Exclusive bonus: daily cashback up to 20%.

Game selection: Slots, table games, BitStarz Originals, jackpots, live casino, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, etc. + Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin, etc.

Promos: A generous welcome package, Level Up Adventure, Slot Wars, and others.

Like the best casinos online, BitStarz has an excellent game offer that hosts all online casino games. So, there are slots, table games, jackpots, and live casino entertainment. In addition, Canadian players might be likewise happy to discover some other game library sections such as:

Top games (BitStarz’s chart of most popular games);

Bitcoin games (a variety of provably fair games, including live games from Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming);

Trending games (usually by Nolimit City, Endorphina, Pragmatic Play, and other popular creators);

And new games.

There are also BitStarz Originals! These are games developed based on the casino’s analysis of key online gambling trends and players’ preferences.

Regular promotions are in four major categories:

A welcome package with a huge deposit bonus and a large free spins package;

Spaceship Level Up Adventure with great prize pools of more than €60k in total;

Slot Wars with prizes paid to as many as 150 players;

Table Wars with a weekly prize pool of €10k.

Besides, there is also a short-term Welcome Freeroll promo and two upcoming bonuses (i.e., Monday reload bonus and Wednesday free spins). More perks are available within the casino’s VIP program. That gives you bigger weekly bonuses, unlimited withdrawals, customized cashback, and other benefits.

A few more attractive features to highlight about this online casino include:

The Curacao eGaming license;

BitStarz News with game reviews and online gambling strategy tips;

An attractive interface;

A great choice of payment methods is available.

At AskGamblers, players note great customer support, exciting promotions, and fast payouts.

Exclusive bonus: Double deposit + 180 FS.

Game selection: Slots, table games, live casino games, Bitcoin games, and more;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, etc. + Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc.;

Promos: Welcome offer, Reload Monday, Wednesday free spins, and Weekend cashback.

What stands out about 7BitCasino is its game library which has a great user-friendly design. First, there are more than seven thousand games, which is a record number. Second, games are not only sorted by type and provider but also by risk (high vs. low) and bonuses (bonus rounds, BonusBuy, etc.).

The list of providers with which online casino partners is likewise impressive. Canadian players discover new innovative developers such as Green Jade and BangBang Games. But there are also familiar Evoplay, Betsoft, Nolimit City, and others. Games run smoothly on all devices, be they PCs or mobile phones. 7BitCasino has one of the most comprehensive Bitcoin games sections, too. The section hosts a plethora of provably fair gambling games of all sorts.

The bonus promotion is another feature that is appealing to 7BitCasino. Players at this online casino get many weekly bonuses. So, there is a reload bonus every Monday, a huge free spins package on Wednesdays, and great cashback on weekends. In addition, every new player gets a generous welcome bonus. Finally, there is also a comprehensive VIP program that involves ten tiers. Each tier offers a Monday bonus (FS and cashback) and a certain exchangeable comp point rate (100% off min and 130% max).

More casino features worth mentioning are:

The Curacao eGaming license;

A great interface available in ten languages;

Regular races with huge prize pools;

A wide range of payment methods.

AskGamblers reviewers like the immense assortment, the great comp system, and effective support.

Exclusive bonus: 100% deposit bonus + 100FS.

Game selection: Slots, poker, table, specialties, and blackjack;

Deposits/Withdrawals: Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and more;

Promos: Deposit Mother’s Day, New Game, and 24/7 bonus.

The game collection at Red Dog Casino is not as rich as the other six online casinos on our list. Still, all games are available in the demo mode, so players can test them before choosing Red Dog as their real money online casino.

Real-Time Gaming provides most games. They run smoothly on PCs and mobile devices, and a downloadable version of the online casino is also available on the website. The unique feature Canadian players will discover in this casino is the RTP reports, which offer insights into the actual wins.

Bonus promotions found at Red Dog Casino are, for the most part, a combination of free spins and a deposit bonus. Thus, for instance, the casino’s specialty Mother’s Day Bonus is a huge deposit bonus for slots. The New Game bonus, in turn, is the deposit bonus combined with a big free spins package to reward players who choose to play the new game. Finally, the 24/7 bonus implies daily substantial deposit bonuses of 120%-160% for deposits of $30-$150.

According to players’ reviews at Trustpilot, bitcoin withdrawals are very fast. Withdrawals have no fees and come within a couple of days, depending on the banking method selected. Yet, one must complete a verification procedure before the payout.

Exclusive bonus: 225% deposit bonus up to €12250.

Fair Online Casinos: How to Find Them?

One last thing we wanted to share is the basic principles of choosing legit online casinos for real online gambling. You might want to consider a wide range of aspects in addition to carefully studying the casino’s reviews while choosing the best online casino. Here are a few criteria that might be of help:

License. The gaming authority makes a casino comply with certain standards. Also, the commission monitors this compliance throughout the casino’s operation.

Privacy policy. It is always a good idea to check how the selected online casino plans to use your information before you register an account there. Ideally, it must be in the privacy policy that the casino will not sell your information or share it with third parties.

Data encryption. Data encryption is a good way to protect data. Top online casinos use SSL encryption technology. The information usually is in the Terms & Conditions section or on the toolbar (if the casino’s website has HTTPS, the platform uses SSL encryption).

Provably fair/RNG algorithms. RNG guarantees that no one controls the outcomes, as they are random 100%. That can be easily verified using the Random Number Generator algorithm that the best casinos online use. Crypto online casinos also use a provably fair system that allows players to test the fairness of each game.

Software providers. The best online real money casinos normally have products from dozens of software providers. It is a good sign when you see industry leaders such as Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, NetEnt, and Play’n Go.

Payment methods. As a rule, legit online casinos offer various withdrawal options and partner with several payment systems.

Conclusion

The listed casinos show the best performance amidst other popular options. All of them can show licenses and have posted essential documentation. Moreover, the picked casinos rarely delay payouts and send them within a couple of business days. As a rule, Canadian gamblers do not encounter issues with having gambling sessions in those casinos. Nevertheless, we recommend researching every option, as you can never be too cautious.

Disclaimer

We recommend checking local laws to find out if the casinos from this review are available in your country. We advocate for responsible gambling and emphasize that all casinos on our list have 18+ age limits! The casinos also offer tools for setting limits or self-exclusion. Unfortunately, gambling might negatively impact your daily life. If such an issue arises, we suggest contacting the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700.

