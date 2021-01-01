5 Ways to Optimize Your Internet Connection

There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for a slow internet connection to load information. Especially during the times when everyone is working from home and needs a stable connection for making video calls, taking online classes, or for entertainment.

Though technology has moved from dial-up connections to fiber, facing these issues is very common. One option is to switch your providers, get something like a fiber connection via CenturyLink internet with a great download and upload speed, and get rid of these issues forever.

Otherwise, you can follow these simple tips and optimize your current internet connection. It will not magically increase your download speed over the bandwidth limit, but it will surely help you to get the best of your internet connection.

Manage Devices on the Network

One of the most common reasons why our home networks slow down is because of connecting too many devices even when you don’t have to.

An average home router is said to be able to handle over 100 devices but that is just in theory. In reality, the more devices you connect, the more it affects the performance of the network. If you have connected too many unnecessary devices to the Wi-Fi, it will slow down your internet connection.

That is because your bandwidth, even though it remains the same, is divided among more users and devices. As a result, the internet speed drops down for everyone. If we reduce the number of devices connected to the network that will increase the bandwidth for every device.

If you are not sure how many devices are connected to your router, simply head to the admin settings and look for the section that says ‘Manage Devices”. From there, you can check the connected devices, throttle their bandwidth, and even restrict them from using the internet service at all.

Doing so will help you to enjoy better speeds for the devices you need and control the devices that can use your Wi-Fi services.

Reset Your Router

It might seem too easy, but resetting your router has several advantages, especially for a simple home network. It can make things faster by erasing and resetting the router’s limited memory, dispel any hacking attempts, and allow the router to install the important updates that it might be waiting on.

Another advantage of doing so is that it disconnects all the devices from the network. Later on, when it restarts, you can only connect the devices you need. However, the key to do all this is to reset your modem properly.

By resetting, I don’t mean that you have to factory reset your router by using the pinholes or reset buttons on the router. You simply have to reboot it by unplugging the router from the power source and disconnecting all the connected devices.

Give it a minute or two so that it can shut down properly. After that, plug in all the Ethernet and modem wires, plug the router into the power source, and wait until the Wi-Fi light starts flashing.

Use Ethernet Connection

A Wi-Fi connection is great for connecting wireless devices. However, it also comes with several issues. For instance, the Wi-Fi signal strength weakens with the distance or the barriers between your device and the router. The more walls these signals have to pass through, the weaker they become. That means your internet speed will slow down.

To avoid such issues, connect your laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, or smart TVs via the Ethernet connection. An Ethernet connection is considerably faster than Wi-Fi because it is free of those issues that affect Wi-Fi.

Utilize Wi-Fi Channels

You might have read several times that your router is dual-band but do you even know what that means. A dual-band router offers connections over 2.5 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. Some of the latest routers are even tri-band, meaning that they offer connectivity via three frequencies, one 2.5 GHz and two 5GHz.

These frequencies are there so you can distribute your connections and reduce the burden of a single channel. Doing so can speed up your internet connection and allow you to get a better speed, especially during times when 2.5 GHz is more crowded than usual.

Upgrade Your Equipment When Necessary

Another reason why our internet slows down at times is that we use outdated equipment for connectivity. Just like every other area, upgrades are released for modems and routers regularly. These new versions offer better features and focus on improving connectivity and speed for individual devices.

So, if your router is a few years old, get a new Wi-Fi 6 router, which is currently among the top technologies. You can also contact your service provider and inquire a

Summing Up

Other than these options, you can also use a better browser, upgrade the firmware of your modem and router, and flush your DNS on a regular basis. Doing so will bring an improvement in your internet connection and increase the download and upload speed.