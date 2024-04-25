5 Strategies for Building Employer Brand That Draws in Top Talents

Top talents are the new sought-after currency in every establishment because, after all, everyone wants the best hands to work for them so that their productivity can grow (and their revenue, as well).

However, only a few of these establishments (especially the big ones) actually put in the effort to build their employer brand. Yet, it's still a mystery why the world's best talents work for corporations like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

According to a 2021 study by Glassdoor, 75% of talent seeking a job would evaluate an employer's brand before applying. So it's no wonder all these top talents are queuing for these giant corporations.

But then again, if you're running a small or medium-sized firm, you may not have all the information and resources to match these huge companies and may find it hard to attract top talents.

The good thing is this blog has you covered. These five strategies should help you build and nurture your employer brand, regardless of the size of your firm.

Define Your Employee Value Proposition (EVP)

Your Employee Value Proposition (EVP) is the unique set of benefits, perks, and values your company is willing to offer its employees. It's what will set you apart from other employers and make you look more attractive to top talent.

To define your EVP, identify what makes your company unique as an employer. What do you offer that other companies don't? This could be anything from flexible work arrangements to a vital mission and purpose.

Once you've identified your key differentiators, clearly communicate your EVP in all your employer branding materials, including job info, career pages, and social media.

This will be the starting point for attracting candidates who fit your company's culture and values.

Showcase Your Company Culture

Your company culture is another important area of your employer's brand. It's what makes your company a great workplace and sets the tone for how employees socialize with each other and with customers.

One simple way to show your company culture is by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of life at your company on social media and your website. This could include photos and videos of team-building events (like a short video of a work committee brainstorming on "years of service award ideas" for your top-performing employees while they're having fun).

Videos like these will show top talents that your company values collaboration, communication, and teamwork among committee members. If they choose to work for you, they'll know they're guaranteed strengthened bonds between them and other employees, mutual respect, enhanced problem-solving skills, and a fostered sense of camaraderie. These are the perks that will attract them to your company, so you have to be creative when displaying them as part of your company culture.

Prioritize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are critical to a strong employer brand. Candidates want to work for companies that value diversity and create an inclusive work culture where everyone (irrespective of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation) feels welcome and supported.

So, to attract these top talents, you must prioritize DEI by demonstrating your commitment through your hiring practices, employee resource groups, and leadership team.

Share your DEI initiatives and progress on your website and your employer's branding materials. Partner with diverse organizations and attend diversity recruiting events to expand your candidate pool. This could dramatically increase your company's appeal to top talents looking for a work environment where they won't be judged by their race, sex, or sexual beliefs.

Offer Competitive Compensation and Benefits

Compensation and benefits are often the most important factors that candidates consider when evaluating job offers. Offering competitive salary and benefits packages that align with industry standards is essential to attract top talent.

Conduct market research to ensure your packages are competitive and highlight your company's unique perks or benefits, such as unlimited PTO or flexible work arrangements.

Also, ensure that you clearly communicate your total rewards package in job descriptions and offer letters so that candidates understand what they can expect if they join your company.

Invest in Employee Development

Every top talent wants to work for a company that will help them grow and develop their skills over time. If you intend to attract these top talents to your organization, your company must show the capacity to provide them with ongoing learning and development opportunities.

This could include offering mentorship programs, leadership training, career pathing resources, and showcasing your commitment to employee growth on your career page and job descriptions to attract candidates looking for opportunities to learn and grow.

Not only will your application rates increase drastically, but you'll discover that the best of talents are looking to work for you because they feel they can benefit from these opportunities you're offering to gain more insight and experience in their careers.

Wrapping Up

Use these strategies to build your employer brand, but don't let them limit you. Building a unique employer brand requires continued improvements to meet current job market standards. So, keep discovering new and more effective strategies while leveraging the ones here to start the build-up process. Good luck!