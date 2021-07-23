Customized and Competitive Worker’s Compensation

Details By AMERIND July 23, 2021

There are many considerations when protecting property, employees and covering liability exposures, especially since they are not a one-size-fits-all risk model. Working with a trusted broker on key risks to design an insurance program around those risks is critical. Property, liability, and workers' compensation policies should be uniquely crafted to protect tribal assets, while considering cultural preferences. A Tribal Workers' Compensation (TWC) program should be selected without sacrificing the ability to determine its level of coverage. Entities can avoid the fraud and abuse that's prevalent in state systems through a sovereign TWC program. There are several workers’ compensation carriers serving Indian Country, so your broker should provide multiple options to ensure you aren’t paying too much. It’s a best practice to get a new quote annually. With the upcoming October 1 renewal period, it’s worth your time to compare and save on your insurance premiums.

AMERIND’s Tribal Workers Compensation Program

AMERIND’s Tribal Worker’s Compensation product is an alternative to state programs and empowers tribal entities to take full control of their workers’ compensation program. The AMERIND Worker’s Compensation program maintains the Tribe’s sovereignty and is tailored to offer maximum effectiveness while reducing overall claim expenses. The product is customized, competitively priced and reliable. Insuring through AMERIND eliminates the need to comply with state law. Similar to state workers’ compensation programs, benefits include medical expenses, lost wages, death benefits and disability benefits. AMERIND provides online access to real-time claim information, an experienced claims team with the expertise, deductible, and self-insured retention (SIR) options.

Making Good Decisions for Indian Country

Dan Kain, business executive with the Puyallup Tribe, said he knew from his first meeting he had shared values with AMERIND. “The Tribe retained AMERIND over a decade ago based on AMERIND’s ability to provide the best coverage and rates, and, more importantly, its ability to protect the Tribe and its assets,” Kain said. “From a cost perspective, AMERIND is very competitive with larger insurance companies. A policy costs less than the competitors, making it an easy choice,” he continued. “AMERIND serves a niche market – Tribal Governments and Businesses. Tribes Protecting Tribes – it’s a motto that describes them well because they are so engaged in Indian Country. They always approach our discussions with the attitude that we’re all in this together. They want to vet your needs and then make good decisions.”

AMERIND is Your 100% Tribally Owned and Trusted Insurance Partner

An AM Best A- (Excellent) rated company, AMERIND offers a comprehensive line of affordable insurance products designed to fit the needs of Indian Country. Founded in 1986 as an act of unity among more than 400 Tribes, AMERIND is the only 100 percent Tribally owned insurance provider. The New Mexico-based AMERIND has saved Tribe’s millions of dollars – all while strengthening Native American communities and economies and elevating Tribal sovereignty. AMERIND also provides access to employee benefit solutions and strategic planning for broadband deployment by Tribal governments and business enterprises throughout Indian Country.