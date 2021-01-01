5 Classes in Phoenix, AZ to Rediscover Your Artistic Side

Art doesn’t just inspire creativity; it can also promote overall wellness. Exploring various artistic pursuits can reduce stress as it balances hormones and improves the release of endorphins in your body. Moreover, doing art-related activities can be an enjoyable experience. When you visit Phoenix, you might be inspired to tap into your creative side, especially with the abundance of art and opportunities to be creative throughout the city. Aside from visiting art galleries, you can also take some classes while staying in the Valley of the Sun.

Drawing and Painting

Drawing and painting are two different visual arts. The former requires you to represent your subject by creating lines and shapes. Drawing also often refers to the creation of a visual representation made with instruments such as pencil, pen, crayons, and charcoal, among others. The picture can be on various surfaces, but the most common ones are paper, canvas, and cardboard.

Painting, on the other hand, focuses on color and form. This practice of applying color on a solid surface commonly uses wet pigments like paint, but they can also make use of dry form like pastels. There are different mediums you can use when painting including acrylic, oil, and watercolor, just to name a few. Artists often use brushes with these mediums, but they can also use sponges and airbrush machines. You can paint on different types of surfaces like canvas, paper, wood, concrete, and pottery. Depending on your preference, your painting can resemble real subjects, as in still lifes and landscapes, or abstract representations of your ideas.

If you want to learn how to draw or paint, you can check out the classes at Shemer Art Center. They offer basic drawing and sketching classes as well as classes in different painting techniques using various mediums. They accept beginners and those with previous art experiences.

Dance Class

As a form of performing art, dance involves sequences of body movement. They can be improvised or choreographed, but this performance art form is always accompanied by music. It can be performed alone, with a partner, or as part of a group. Many people use dance to stay physically fit and to have fun. You can select from different types of dance, with some of the most popular ones being ballet, ballroom, jazz, hip hop, and contemporary. Whether you are a beginner or have some experience, you can find various dance classes in the Phoenix Center for the Arts. You can also try ballet with Ballet Arizona, where they have classes for every skill level, from beginners to adults with extensive experience.

Dance can also help you express an idea or emotion and even tell stories. Some people use this form of art to release sadness, anger, and frustration in a healthy manner. Dancing also supports people to process their emotions. In some health care facilities like a drug rehab Phoenix residents go to, movement therapy is used to complement traditional treatments.

Photography Workshop

Another form of visual art is photography. It is the practice of creating images by capturing light, through the use of a digital or film camera. Photography allows you to be creative with your composition and lighting. You can choose from objects, people, and landscapes as your subjects. If you want to capture the scenic views of Arizona, you can participate in photography workshops hosted by Arizona Highways PhotoScapes. They welcome anyone who wants to learn whether as an amateur or an expert. On the other hand, you can also have lessons on film photography from the Phoenix Film Revival. This community studio accepts everyone who is interested in film and teaches darkroom printing and film processing.

Metalworking and Jewelry-Making Class

Creating jewelry is a fun artistic pursuit. Metalworking is the process of using metals to make decorative and useful objects like silverware and jewelry. It can help bring out the artist in you as you design beautiful pieces. Also, creating something from scratch and seeing the finished product can improve your self-esteem because it makes you feel productive and accomplished. To learn about creating jewelry out of metal, you can go to KP Studio, where they offer classes in jewelry-making for every level of experience. At the beginner level, you will be provided with foundational knowledge on metal, tools, techniques, and safety. The intermediate class will help refine the skills you’ve learned, while the advanced class improves your knowledge of design and fabrication.

Writing Workshop

Writing can stimulate your imagination, whether you are telling a story or crafting poetry. Through the creative use of words, you express your ideas and thoughts that will evoke emotions from your readers. In writing workshops, you’ll learn different techniques to create literary pieces. For the budding writer in you, Changing Hands bookstore offers different writing workshops, while the Phoenix Center for the Arts holds regular writing classes on different topics, from telling stories about your family to outdoor poetry workshops.

It’s easy to get lost in the creative world, especially when you are in a city full of opportunities to experience art like Phoenix. The next time you visit the city, take a class and explore your artistic side. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first time doing certain activities, as long as you have fun expressing your thoughts and emotions through art.