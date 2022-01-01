5 Best YouTube Promotion Services to Buy Real and Legit Views

Details

Are you a content creator on Youtube? Do you make music? Maybe you're a fitness coach? Youtube promotion services ensure that your videos reach thousands of your target audience. You can grow your brand or present your talent to the world with organic likes and subscribers.

There are multiple video promotion services, but only a few will get the job done. Therefore, Halvorson Media Group has released a report about the "Best Youtube Promotion Services." The list of video promotion services includes:

Evaluation Parameters

Efficiency of service

What good is a service if it doesn't deliver what it promises? The services we reviewed in our report generate organic viewers through reliable means. Moreover, they bring real people who want to stay with you on your YouTube journey.

Clear statistics

Essential features like live stats, previous stats, and viewer analytics are vital. They are proof of the promotion service's effectiveness. But also, that is your material to estimate your success independently.

No bot policies

There must be no automated systems that alter your stats artificially. So, do not fall for the cheapest YouTube promotion services that give you fake views. Sure, the fake stats might deceive other viewers and the YouTube system. Nevertheless, non-natural views never bring loyal followers and engaged audiences. And there is always a risk of getting banned for fraud when you use bots.

Smart prices

Advertisement and informational services are never cheap. Yet, there must be no overpricing. One view costs less than ten cents, and that is a market standard. So, we focused on services that work efficiently for fair prices.

Fast results

Advertising is always time-consuming. Still, trends change in hours, if not seconds. That is why good YouTube promotion services must bring the first results timely. As a rule, only one business week should suffice to start boosting your channel. And one month is the time a YouTuber needs to get more than one thousand subscribers. But we focused on companies that might bring that within one or two business weeks.

Guarantees of engagement

Yet again, the best YouTube video promotion companies attract real-existing audiences to your channel. People should like/dislike your content and view other videos because they WANT that. And they might stick to your channel and become your fans because they have a real interest in what you do or elucidate.

Top Websites for YouTube promotion

Prodvigate provides one of the best and most legit Youtube promotion packages. The company is affiliated with Google Partners Acceleration Program. Moreover, this prioritized Google partner executes orders faster than any other company. As a rule, Prodvigate brings positive results within one business week, while other YouTube promotion services require more than ten business days.

Also, the ratio of efficiency and prices makes Prodvigate one of the most affordable YouTube promotion services in contrast to other companies. There might be other good options, but Prodvigate demonstrates the best results for now.

How Does Prodvigate Work?

So, Prodvigate is a Google partner. Your videos submitted for promotion will undergo the standard Google review process. That can be an automatic review process, or Prodvigate will push for a manual review.

After review, the promotion runs for a week. Prodvigate's algorithm will learn your requirements and run promotions on Youtube's recommended section. Accordingly, your promotions will also appear alongside similar content. Your target audience usually searches for such content.

Audience Selection & Targeting

With Prodvigate, you can select your target audience; this is again divided into various subsections. You can choose your preferred audience from a particular region like Asia or a country like Belgium. Also, broaden the criteria by adding your targets: age group, gender group, and language speakers.

You can architect a suitable campaign for your video content based on your budget. Prodvigate utilizes Youtube ads, promoting your content to generate genuine subscribers and views.

Stats & Analysis

You can access several active and past statistics on Prodvigate's dashboard. Popular stats include the most active geographical regions, age, and gender groups.

Prodvigate's machine learning feature cuts out low-quality views. At the same time, it bags organic views, likes & subscribers. You can also gain insight into how many potential viewers your Youtube promotion packages have reached.

User Reviews

Trustpilot — 3/4 of the Trustpilot reviews give Prodvigate five stars. Users mention how they have managed to find their target audience and get more attention. Moreover, Prodvigate appears as a user-friendly platform with amazing customer support. Users note how the results are fast and sustainable.

Reddit — Prodvigate has excellent customer support and generous plans.

Promo code: 31D63E79C9

Viboom is the best Youtube promotion service for novice and aspiring Youtubers. You can take your subscriber count from 100 to 10000 through their hassle-free services. The results kick in within one business week, but they might take a bit longer. Nevertheless, Viboom demonstrates diligence and effectiveness.

How Does Viboom Work?

Viboom features your video in the recommended section of Youtube. It appears on pages and sections when your audience searches for similar content. Your video will appear on partner and popular media websites with similar content.

Audience Selection & Targeting

Run campaigns via Viboom by selecting a video for promotion. You can set your desired number of views on the campaign page.

You can set a target audience for your video through the platform's unique features. Select from various countries and language-speaking audiences. Your audience can be from Europe, Asia, or Latin America. On the other hand, select from English speakers, Russian speakers, or Spanish speakers.

Stats & Analysis

Once you have set your targets and made the payments, your campaign is in action. You can check various in-campaign stats from the dashboard. These stats present the number of times users pause your video, the reach, and subscribers.

Post-campaign completion, the platform provides data based on the age group viewing your video. You can also access stats on a gender-based aggregate.

Viboom offers insight into the most popular browsers through which your audience watches your videos. In addition to that, get stats on viewer retention, average watch time, viewer location, and device types.

User Reviews

Trustpilot - Content creators often say that Viboom has helped to gain organic views and subscribers. Mostly, people buy views here. Also, users mention boosts for likes and subscriptions. Small YouTube channels report how they managed to become more popular with Viboom’s assistance.

Reddit users say Viboom is effective for live Youtube video promotions. Michael, who hosts a tech review channel, claims his subscribers grew two-fold after utilizing Viboom.

Media Mister is another comprehensive tool for social media promotion. It works with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. Yet again, YouTube is not the priority for the service. Nevertheless, it shows good results often. Let us condense the features of this one for faster clarification:

Media Mister is one of the most affordable YouTube video promotion services. It asks for $13 to get you started. Of course, minimum contribution means minimum results. Still, small YouTube channels appreciate low prices.

This YouTube promotion company supports no-spam principles and does not use bots. Nevertheless, there are some suspicious claims on its website. For instance, the site says it does not matter from where the views come. The company believes that the number boost is sufficient to make the system promote your video. But is it objectively like that?

The company manages to reach your target audiences and guarantees more attention to your video materials;

Good for reaching specific geographic markets;

Ensures your 100% informational safety;

It brings the first results in around seven business days.

4. Fiverr — An Affordable Prodvigate Alternative

Fiverr is a comprehensive video promotion hub that works in many directions. Its unique structure allows choosing a specialist that will help you make your channel more popular. But note that YouTube is not its main focus. That is merely a department.

How does Fiverr work?

Fiverr isn't only limited to freelance gigs for content or design. The platform features some of the best video marketing and video advertising sellers.

Fiverr offers various filters to select the best Youtube promotion service for yourself. The platform provides different services. These fulfill your needs for optimizing video SEO, adding annotations, and setting an action plan.

You can browse various sellers based on their language and geographical location. Also, choose your project budget, delivery time, and the level of expertise of the service provider.

After selecting a service provider, you will need to choose from three types of packages. These include the basic, standard, and premium package, in increasing order of efficiency and features.

Audience Selection & Targeting

Your audience selection & sub-targeting procedure depends on your coordination with your seller. The best service providers do specific audience and keyword research.

You can target viewers from a particular region or age group. The service provider will study the Youtube marketing strategies of your competitors. Accordingly, you will get customized Youtube promotion packages for your channel.

Stats & Analysis

You will get a personal manager or a management tool with your service purchase. This tool can track sales records, views on your channel, subscriber count, and conversion.

5. Sprizzy — A Prodvigate Alternative for YouTube Musicians

Yet again, another Prodvigate-like tool might be a nice option for YouTube artists. Let us see the features briefly:

It uses keywords and resembling content to understand what target audience you need;

Highly-targeted promotion;

Sprizzy attracts only real viewers and does not use automated systems to change your stats. Your YouTube channel will not look suspicious to the YouTube administration. In other words, there are no risks of getting banned for fraudulent activity;

Sprizzy mostly works with entertainment content. It might not be the best option for businesses, tech enthusiasts, and independent entrepreneurs. But it is a wise pick for people who create music, play video games on YouTube, and post vlogs;

Sprizzy also works with educational content, but there are no bright examples of successful campaigns;

Sprizzy filters low-engaged viewers with AI;

There are many positive comments by YouTubers who focus on entertainment and manage to reach their audiences.

Final Words

There are many options to promote your YouTube channels, but not every service will be legit and honest. We must highlight the dangers of suspicious YouTube promotions. There must be no bots, or YouTube will accuse you of fraud.

The head of the hierarchy, Prodvigate, shows the finest results. Moreover, given its efficiency and diligence, it is one of the most affordable options. Viboom is the second-crowned YouTube promotion service. Others are not the worst options, but they might not be as efficient.

And now we wish you luck with your new YouTube video! Maybe it will be the hottest new video all of us will watch?