5 Benefits of Engaging in Creative Activities

Whether you enjoy making music, writing poetry, or dancing, there are a ton of benefits that can be derived from engaging in creative activities. Benefits that go beyond just a sense of self-satisfaction and having something you can show off to friends. So if you’re looking for some motivation to be more creative, here are some of the benefits you stand to gain by doing so.

1 - Stress relief

Stress can lead to trouble sleeping, weight gain, loss of productivity, and some very serious health problems, so any activity that helps you release some stress is worth your time. Especially if you are busy all the time. And for many people, engaging with something creative is one of the easiest ways to relax.

Just keep in mind that being creative can also be stressful, especially if you have a lot of expectations for yourself. It all comes down to how you approach different creative endeavors and what your ultimate goals are.

2 - Connect with people

As the work of artists like Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr. shows, art can play a big role in bringing people and communities together. On a personal level, you can expand your network of friends and acquaintances by showing people your art and getting in touch with other creators in your community. And on a more spiritual level, creating art to express your feelings on different topics can help you feel a deeper feeling of connection with the artists who came before you, and with life in general.

3 - Express yourself

Art doesn’t have to be self-expressive, but it is nonetheless a powerful tool for self-expression. This means that even if you don’t start off creating art to express your thoughts and feelings. And if you ever do feel like you have something stuck in your chest, creativity and art will give you an outlet to explore and express these feelings.

This can be useful both in helping you communicate with other people and in helping you better understand yourself.

4 - Practice problem solving

Creativity often involves quite a bit of problem-solving. It can be as simple as figuring out how to get the right tone you want on the canvas, and as complex as trying to puzzle together how you can layer your chosen themes into an intricate and personal poem. And dealing with these complex issues can work as an excellent form of mental gymnastics, strengthening your problem-solving skills.

Engaging in creative endeavors can also strengthen your ability to think outside of the box, which can have all sorts of practical applications. From helping you succeed at work to helping you surprise loved ones on special occasions.

5 - Use your creation

Finally, one of the main benefits of being creative is that you own your creation and the skills you build along the way. Poems can be published or shared, dance performances can be executed at parties or for the benefit of friends, and are few occasions that can’t be made better by a live music performance.

There are plenty of practical uses for the results of your creative work, even if you don’t end up making money from it. Although making money from the results of your creativity is also a real possibility.