4 Reasons You Should Vape Your Weed Instead Of Eating Or Smoking It

There are plenty of ways to enjoy your legalized marijuana; it could be edibles, smoking, or vaping. However, a huge percentage of the cannabis community is turning to vape as their preferred choice. Using vape kits by Dr Dabber to vape weed provides the user with increased portability and flexibility while offering less pot smell and smoke with each puff.

Using vape also ensures more efficient use of your stash because there are no flames involved. Here are the top reasons why cannabis enthusiasts prefer vaping weed.

Vaping produces less odor.

Vaping weed is not completely odorless, but it is far less pungent than when you are smoking it. The odor associated with the loose marijuana product while stored in your vaping device is less to none. So when you keep your vape pen in your pocket, bag, or purse, no one close to you will notice.

With less odor, neighbors and other apartment dwellers are less likely to complain of the smell of weed coming from your place when you are vaping.

Convenience and portability

When running errands during the day or working at the office, many weed users, especially those who need weed for medicinal purposes, find smoking a rolled-up joint somewhat embarrassing. While not all vaping devices are appropriate for weed usage, many of them are quite convenient. Ensure the battery of your device is sufficiently charged and you are good to go.

Vaping mods and pens are also easily portable and capable of being used discreetly hidden away in desk drawers, inside jackets, purses, or pockets without anyone noticing.

Vaping is better for your lungs.

When vaping, you don’t require flames, and so less smoke is produced. While many marijuana advocates say that smoking marijuana has not been proven to cause lung cancer and may help prevent it, smoking anything may not be suitable for your health.

Marijuana farmers usually use fewer chemicals when growing and distributing their products. But when weed is burnt, It usually still produces tar and several known carcinogens, which irritate the lungs and may lead to chronic bronchitis.

Vaporizers were designed to resolve this issue and keep your lungs healthy. By heating marijuana at lower temperatures, the devices produce an inhalable vapor containing the active cannabinoids minus the harmful by-products.

More THC gets into your bloodstream.

When calculating the level and practicality of medicinal benefits you achieve, bioavailability comes into play based on the amount of marijuana used. When ingesting cannabis, beverages, or edibles, the human body's digestive system must first break down these products using stomach acids before the THC can enter the bloodstream. This may take time while also destroying a percentage of the medicinal THC.

When vaping, the body bypasses the digestive system, and you feel the medicinal effects almost immediately. Vaping also takes out the guesswork when trying to determine how much weed to ingest for maximum results. And when compared to smoking, a little bit of your stash goes a long way because of the improved bioavailability when vaping.







