4 Best Augmented Reality Solution Companies

Augmented reality technology solution companies are AR-centric product vendors facilitating the business-customer relationship through either off-the-shelf immersive solutions or custom app development. Social media, insurance, healthcare, and even automotive and manufacturing brands can now integrate or build AR-enabled products that streamline both internal initiatives like staff training and external activities like marketing campaigns.

When it comes to empowering your current business-specific solution or developing a new one, it mostly becomes a complicated process to find a reliable partner. If this addresses your current pain point, keep reading the full blog post to find out the 4 best-in-class and market-leading augmented reality companies that dominate the current landscape of AR-powered solutions.





4 Market-Leading AR Solution Companies to Hire in 2022

Banuba

Banuba Limited is among the game-changing augmented reality solution companies founded back in 2016 to transform the way companies address their customers’ needs through AR-centric and AI-driven products.

The vendor has already applied >27 tech patents, acquired over $18M funding, and assembled a team of 150+ middle- and senior-level professionals. Backed by these facts, the brand has launched multiple technology solutions with AR in mind, including:

Face AR SDK

Video Editor SDK

Web AR

Beauty AR SDK

Virtual Try-On

AR Video Conferencing

And others.

Banuba Face AR SDK

Face AR SDK is a pre-made module-oriented software development kit designed to empower existing or launching mobile, web, and desktop apps through seamless integration. Trusted by Gucci, Meta, and Samsung, the product has evolved and currently offers cutting-edge functionality, including:

1,000+ ready AR face filters and effects

A real-time facewear try-on

Virtual AR makeup

Hair & eye color changing features

AR-powered touchup capabilities

Background removal

SFX & Voice modifier

Face tracking and segmentation technologies

Filter Editor + Scripting

Sample Filters & documentation.

Clients Adopting Face AR SDK

Gucci, Meta, Samsung, Bermuda, FaceYoga, MNFST, and Tango are the core enterprise-and SMB-level companies that have integrated Banuba’s AR-enabled solutions to deliver augmented reality-based experiences to both internal users and external customers.

Face AR SDK’s Pricing

Banuba provides a 14-day free trial which allows for testing the product’s features inside out with all premium features. Once you’re all set, the pricing depends on the number of operating systems, users, features, etc.

Video Editor SDK

Video Editor SDK is about facilitating mobile-based applications with pre-made built-in AR-enabled features for video editing. It’s a must-have solution for brands that aim to accelerate and simplify TikTok-like short video content creation, unleashing creators’ creativity, and empowering video content-based apps with advanced features.

The SDK is also based on the integration model, which skyrockets the time-to-market period and enables brands to stop spending fortunes on custom application development.

The augmented reality product facilitates multiple business verticals like live streaming, social media, video conferencing and chatting, and even educational domains. Real-time and post-processing video effects, AI-powered 3D facial avatars and masks, animated backgrounds, and multiple top-notch filters make it real for brands to grow user-generated content, increase user engagement, and drive in-app purchases (if any) and revenue.

Banuba’s Video Editor SDK’s features include but are not limited to:

Real-time 3D effects and masks overlays

Must-have video filters

Gif and Text overlays

Time effects (Slowmo & Rapid)

Audio editor

Slideshows and Stories

Video export.

What Brands Commit to Video Editor SDK

Chingari, Weat, Jalsa, and PlayU are world-known brands adopting Video Editor SDK on a daily basis.

Atheer

Atheer is an all-in-one augmented reality solutions company serving a purpose for automotive, manufacturing, mining, front line, and even aviation business domains that look for game-changing capabilities. Founded in 2012, the vendor has launched several top-notch AR-enabled products that facilitated Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, and IAG’s needs through internal-based staff training and AI-driven analytics along with outbound marketing activities.

What’s more, Atheer has launched Atheer Platform - a trailblazing interactive-based technology software designed for front-line workers and teams. Powered with augmented reality, it evolves supply chain management processes from A to Z through remote assistance solutions that offer hardware-agnostic and time-efficient automation capabilities.

The product’s core pioneering functionality modules include:

Real-time virtual collaboration

Device-agnostic approach

Centralized asset management

Performance & predictive analytics

AR video assistance

Augmented workflows for front line operations

Remote-based assistance for in-house specialists.

Magic Leap

Established back in 2010, Magic Leap is an avant-garde augmented reality solutions company founded to solve healthcare, defense, and manufacturing enterprises’ demands. Backed with $3.5B funding, the provider has launched a never-seen-before AR-centric solution and hardware devices to facilitate the way companies visualize and access data through immersive experiences.

This means brands no longer need to spend fortunes on multiple third-party tools or custom app development as augmented reality technology will do the heavy lifting. Mobile-based computing and dynamic dimming solutions empower the vendor’s optics to provide best-in-class content quality.

For instance, Magic Leap revolutionized the way Taqtile, an AR-enabled progressive platform, approached internal front-line team training. Augmented reality capabilities paired with automation algorithms now enable experts to adopt AR-powered headsets to create 2D/3D interactive content in real-time and utilize it for trainee coaching.

Immersion-full training sessions now help professionals guide their staff through an interactive learning experience by adopting pre-recorded how-to educational videos and informative real-time notes with interaction possibilities to learn more right in one place.

Talespin

Talespin is an unconventional XR-based, augmented, and virtual reality solutions company established in 2015 to help brands improve workforce transformation operations. The vendor has launched a forerunner Talespin Platform which includes 3 far-out components: CoPilot Designer, Dashboard, and Propel.

Each module helps customers generate virtual-only avatar-based content to set up digital real-life scenarios, administrate the produced content, analyze skills in an AI-driven way, and create simulated experiences on the go.

Multiple leadership, insurance, and healthcare enterprises like USAA, PWC, and Nestle have already adopted the provider’s platform, which helped them save fortunes on custom app development and leverage the benefits as quickly as possible.

Wrap Up

The landscape of augmented reality companies is flourishing, which makes it a real hassle for companies to select a reliable technology partner. Most AR-powered startups and providers offer complementary trailblazing products that meet the brief of ever-changing challenges for multiple domains like healthcare, automotive, entertainment, social media, and many others.

Take advantage of our list featuring the 4 best augmented reality solution companies to know the market leaders, their solutions, pros, and cons.