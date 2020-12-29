Branded Voices

3 Ways CBD Can Keep You Calm During this Covid-19 Pandemic

The anxiety and stress - from closed businesses to unemployment - brought by the coronavirus crisis is too much to bear. With the Covid-19 pandemic keeping us on the edge of our seats, many folks are asking what they can do to keep them calm.

It’s no secret that cannabidiol (CBD) - a chemical compound found in hemp plants - can minimize anxiety and stress. There are studies that can prove this claim, and the good thing is that CBD doesn’t induce side-effects after taking it, unlike traditional prescription drugs for anxiety.

Nowadays, you can find CBD products in many forms. Here are three ways you can consume CBD to reduce your anxiety and stress.

CBD Edibles to Keep Away Anxious Feelings

A popular way to take CBD is by eating cannabis-infused food products or edibles. For instance, there are candies and gummies that contain CBD and come in different flavors like Foria Wellness. You can take two to three of these edibles in the day and again before you sleep at night. Besides keeping you calm, cannabidiol can also treat symptoms of insomnia. I recommend trying out Purekana gummies if you need a good start.

The good thing about CBD edibles is the convenience of taking them. Some people are still hesitant to take CBD because of the bad image associated with it being a chemical compound extracted from cannabis plants like marijuana. Consuming CBD edibles doesn’t make you look like a druggie, and they also have consistent dosing.

Using a dropper from a CBD oil might cause some people to judge you, but nobody is going to give you bad looks when you eat CBD gummies in front of many people. Even at work, you can consume CBD edibles without receiving bad judgment from everyone.

We all know that anxiety gets worse if you think that people are judging you. So, consuming these cannabidiol-infused edibles is perhaps the best way to take CBD.

CBD Oils to Fight Anxiety

CBD users also love CBD oils to help alleviate their stress and anxiety. You can consume Nuleaf CBD oil sublingually by dropping it under your tongue. The effect of this consumption method is fast because the cannabidiol is absorbed into your bloodstream directly.

You can consume CBD oil two times a day during the day and then later in the evening. For starters, it’s recommended to take the 25mg version of this CBD product when your anxiety kicks in. If you’re experiencing chronic pain, you can consume a 50mg to 100mg dose of CBD oil to alleviate the pain.

CBD Vapes for Treating Anxiety

If you want to feel the effects of cannabidiol right away, you can inhale vapes that contain CBD. There are low-THC, high-CBD vapes that you can consume in microdose twice a day. For people with chronic pain, you can inhale the high-THC, high-CBD variety.

However, some people have concerns about inhaling vaporized CBD, particularly the heating coils and the chemicals contained in these vaping products.

Takeaway

Cannabidiol or CBD can be a great way to minimize stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. There are CBD products today that you can consume in different ways. If you’re getting stressed and anxious because of this Covid-19 pandemic, you can take CBD edibles, CBD oils, or CBD vapes.