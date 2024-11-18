asdfasdfasdfasdfasdfasdf

fbpx
Getting the Native Vote Right; The National Media Should Not Rely on Self-Identified “Wannabes”

November 18, 2024 Levi Rickert
Opinion. One hundred years ago, President Calvin Coolidge signed an act granting American Indians U.S. citizenship. On June 1, 2024, we commemorated the 100th anniversary of this historic legislation, known as the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, or the Snyder Act.
Currents

Native American Organizations Respond to Flawed NBC Exit Poll

November 19, 2024 Neely Bardwell Currents 753
Native Vote 2024. Following the results of the presidential election, IllumiNative, Native American Rights Fund (NARF), Native Organizers Alliance (NOA), and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) released a statement Tuesday, November 19, addressing the misleading data surrounding Native voter turnout. This comes after misleading exit polls shared by NBC.
Opinion

Progress In Serving At-Large Cherokees

November 17, 2024 By Cherokee Nation At-Large Councilors... Opinion 979
Guest Opinion. We represent approximately 320,000 citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Progress for at-large citizens has been the result of decades of advocacy by various leaders and Cherokees at the grassroots level. Although there is still more work to do, the progress made in recent years is significant.
Sovereignty

Nearly 150 Community Members Celebrate Running and Dance Medicine with the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project

November 18, 2024 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Sovereignty 356
ZUNI, NM — This fall, 132 Zuni Pueblo community members joined the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project for a multi-week celebration of dance, running and wellness. Fifty-four people registered for Running Medicine Zuni, and 60 registered for O:dip’sheh (Dance Medicine) — with 18 participants enjoying both programs.

Mattaponi Indian Tribe Files for Federal Recognition

November 08, 2024 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 2942
The Mattaponi Indian Tribe on Thursday formally submitted a petition for federal acknowledgment as an Indian Tribe with a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The petition was delivered to the Office of Federal Acknowledgment within the Bureau of Indian Affairs by a delegation of tribal citizens and leaders, including Chief Mark T Falling Star Custalow, who traveled to Washington, D.C., for the occasion.
Education

Exploring Native American Identities through Indigenous Art

November 19, 2024 Dana Carroll for Yale School of... Education 259
For Afro-Indigenous artist Kim Weston, art has always been essential to self-discovery. Growing up in New York City, she was exposed to art at a young age, visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art with her mom and learning about photography at Queens’ Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.

OU Hosts Comanche Nation Chairman for Tribal Engagement Series

November 18, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 544
The University of Oklahoma recently hosted an event as part of its Ethical Tribal Engagement Series, aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue, promoting ethical practices, and building collaborative partnerships between Tribal Nations and non-Indigenous institutions. The event featured newly elected Comanche Nation Chairman Forrest Tahdooahnippah, JD (Comanche), who delivered a keynote address on “Bridging Gaps: Treaties and Treaty Rights – A Tribal Leader’s Perspective.”
Arts & Entertainment

Tommy Orange's "Wandering Stars" Makes TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 List

November 19, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 315
TIME magazine has named Tommy Orange’s Wandering Stars to its 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 list. Orange, an enrolled tribal citizen of Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, has garnered significant acclaim for his literary contributions that delve into the complexities of Native American identity and history. Released in February 2024, Wandering Stars is Orange's second novel.

Barbie Honors Maria Tallchief, America’s First Prima Ballerina, with Inspiring Women Doll for Native American Heritage Month

November 15, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 4652
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Barbie has introduced the Maria Tallchief Inspiring Women doll, paying homage to the journey of America’s first prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief.
Health

Benefits of Fluoridation in the 21 st Century

November 17, 2024 Jessica A. Rickert

ALERT: Avian Influenza Detected at Pinal County Poultry Farm

November 15, 2024 Native News Online Staff
Environment

TIME Magazine Names Gila River Indian Community Leader to Its "2024 Time100 Climate” List

November 14, 2024 Levi Rickert Environment 1033
Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis was named on Tuesday to the 2024 Time100 Climate 2024. The list features the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action from around the globe.

Navajo President Buu Nygren Says Remediation Fund, Cleanup of Sites is Solution to Contamination

November 12, 2024 Native News Online Staff Environment 1639
The Navajo Nation is set to address longstanding chemical and petroleum contamination across its lands, targeting abandoned business sites and a significant former tribal enterprise in a mountainous region.