2025 State of the American Indian College Fund Released for Native American Heritage Month

Details By Native News Online Staff November 12, 2025

The American Indian College Fund has released its annual State of the College Fund address, delivered by President and CEO Cheryl Crazy Bull (Sicangu Lakota), emphasizing the enduring importance of tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) in advancing Native people and communities amid national conversations about the future of higher education.

Nearly six decades ago, the TCU movement was born from the vision of Native leaders determined to reclaim education for their communities. Today, TCUs continue to provide culturally grounded education where Indigenous values and traditional knowledge guide students in building strong careers, families, and communities for generations to come.

Crazy Bull underscored the American Indian College Fund’s mission to help Native students achieve their educational goals through TCU programs. The College Fund is the nation’s largest scholarship provider for Native students, supporting thousands each year in pursuing higher education rooted in community and culture.

Scholarship demand continues to outpace available funding. To meet the need for more Native students to access a higher education, continued support is essential to expand the American Indian College Fund’s capacity.

In her address, Crazy Bull also highlighted the ongoing need for investment in TCUs and in higher education opportunities for Native and rural students. She said such support not only transforms individual lives but also strengthens local economies and helps sustain Indigenous ways of knowing.

“Tribal colleges are more than institutions of learning,” Crazy Bull said. “They are centers of community, resilience, and self-determination that ensure our people and our cultures thrive for generations.”

