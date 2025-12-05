Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Pierite Elected President as Tribal Nations Unite Behind New Economic Alliance

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 05, 2025

More than 100 Tribal leaders, federal officials and national partners gathered in the nation’s capital last month for the third Government-to-Government Roundtable: Protecting, Preserving & Strengthening Tribal Sovereignty, hosted by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.

The convening marked a milestone for Indian Country with the official launch of the Native American Coalition for Economic Prosperity (NACEP), a national, nonpartisan, Tribal-led coalition initiated by Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. Pierite was unanimously elected the coalition’s first president.

Other elected officers include Chairman Calvin Johnson of the Tonto Apache Tribe as vice president, Chairperson Elizabeth Hutchins of the Big Sandy Rancheria as secretary, and President Anthony Reider of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe as treasurer. More than 40 Tribal Nations were represented at the two-day event, along with administration officials and private-sector partners focused on advancing economic sovereignty.

At the Nov. 6 roundtable, Pierite reflected on the effort that began with the first gathering on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in June, followed by a second meeting in Washington in July. He said the initiative has grown from conversation to coordinated national action.

“We gather today at a crossroads—a moment when America is searching for renewal and strength,” Pierite said. “Tribal Nations are not a footnote to that story. We are the key to it.”

Pierite thanked administration representatives who attended despite the federal shutdown, noting that their presence signaled a commitment to partnership.

“We are not here to stand on the sidelines to criticize and hope for the best,” he said. “We are here to help rebuild. We are here to be partners in transformation.”

A luncheon followed, featuring remarks from Alex Meyer, director of White House Intergovernmental Affairs. Tribal leaders used the forum to highlight priorities and urgent needs and to emphasize their shared commitment to expanding economic opportunities across Indian Country.

Throughout the convening, speakers pointed to a shifting economic landscape shaped by regulatory reform, supply chain rebuilding, expanded energy production and increasing momentum for Tribal-led development. Pierite said Tribal Nations are ready to lead.

“We say we will participate. We say we will lead. We say we will build,” he said. “We have land. We have sovereignty. We have resilience. And we have vision.”

With NACEP formally established, Tribal leaders outlined four core objectives: strengthening Tribal sovereignty through economic development, enhancing coordinated policy advocacy, improving federal-Tribal-private sector cooperation, and supporting job creation and long-term economic growth through Tribal-led projects.

“This coalition is not about red or blue, left or right,” Pierite said. “It is about sovereignty, self-determination, and unity of purpose. It is about building something that outlasts any political climate.”

The evening reception on Nov. 6 brought together Tribal leaders and federal partners, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and Rep. Nick Begich. Pierite said the gathering reflected unity and momentum.

“This is our time. This is our season,” he said. “The opportunity before us is real, the moment is now, and we are ready.”

On Nov. 7, Pierite and NACEP leaders were invited to the White House for a summit with Vice President J.D. Vance. Pierite outlined the coalition’s goals and the importance of collaborative work with the administration. Vance affirmed the administration’s commitment to Tribal Nations.

“You will always have allies in the West Wing,” Vance said. “From the President to the Vice President, our vision is to empower Tribal Nations to build in ways America has never built before.”

Vance welcomed and spoke with each Tribal leader individually.

Next steps for NACEP include establishing regional working groups, developing national policy priorities, launching capacity-building initiatives, facilitating inter-Tribal commerce and expanding coordination with federal agencies and industry partners.

The coalition’s mission, Pierite said, is to accelerate economic growth, expand opportunity and strengthen sovereignty for Tribal Nations “now and for generations to come.”

More information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana can be found at https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/. Information regarding NACEP can be acquired by emailing [email protected].

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher