Sault Ste. Marie Tribe Voters Show Strong Support for 3-Branch Government in Advisory Poll

 An overwhelming majority of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians voters support moving forward with a U.S. Department of the Interior Secretarial Election to adopt a three-branch system of government, according to unofficial results shared on social media by Chairperson Austin Lowes and Unit 1 Tribal Councilmember Rob McRorie.

Unofficial totals, posted during a livestream on the tribe’s Facebook page, showed:

  • 3,566 votes (56%) in favor of a three-branch separation of powers

  • 1,596 votes (25%) in favor of a two-branch system

  • 1,198 votes (19%) opposed to any amendments

The margin of support for a three-branch government over a two-branch system was 31 percentage points.

The vote marks a major step forward in a reform effort that began in 2005, when the Tribal Council established a Constitutional Convention. In 2008, the convention presented a draft constitution establishing three branches of government, backed unanimously by its 29 citizen delegates. The tribe currently operates under a 1975 constitution mandated under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.

The Sault Tribe Elder Advisory Board unanimously endorsed a three-branch system in both 2012 and 2024. Despite those recommendations, the Tribal Council did not move forward until July 15, 2025, when it voted during a meeting in Lansing to hold a poll to gauge citizen sentiment.

Chairman Lowes said the results send a clear message.

“It’s apparent that our citizens overwhelmingly support a 3-branch form of government with checks and balances on the Board of Directors,” Lowes wrote. “Along with the majority of our citizens, a 3-branch government is also supported by our Elder Advisory Committee and the Constitutional Committee.”

Lowes also praised McRorie’s persistence on the issue.

“Chi miigwetch to Director McRorie for not letting this issue die, and for fighting so hard to allow our citizens to have a voice in constitutional reform,” he said.

McRorie called the vote a breakthrough for long-standing citizen demands.

“Tonight is a historical night of which our Members have been demanding for decades,” he wrote. “Chi miigwetch to every single Member who participated in this process. We would not be to this point without each of you.”.”

Official results and information on next steps will be posted on the Sault Tribe’s website: www.saulttribe.com

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].