Raising Voices for Incarcerated Native Peoples and Defending Indigenous Traditions

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 09, 2025

On September 3, 2025, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI)—represented by the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) and general counsel—along with Huy and the United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund (USET SPF)—represented by Hobbs, Straus, Dean, and Walker LLP and general counsel—filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court. The brief argues for strong legal remedies for individuals whose religious freedoms are violated while incarcerated. Filed in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections, the brief supports Mr. Landor, a practicing Rastafarian who was forced to cut his dreadlocks while in a Louisiana prison.

For many Native Peoples, wearing unshorn hair is a sacred and longstanding religious tradition. It is not only a spiritual practice in itself but is often a prerequisite for participating in other religious ceremonies. Historically, the forced cutting of hair was one of the many violent methods used to impose federal assimilation policies on Native Peoples between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Today, more than 29,500 American Indians and Alaska Natives are incarcerated in the United States. Enabling religious expression among incarcerated Native individuals is linked to better rehabilitation outcomes and a lower risk of recidivism. Forced haircuts imposed by prison officials deprive many Native inmates of a core aspect of their identity and place an undue burden on their ability to practice their religion. This practice is particularly harmful given its deep association with historical efforts to erase Native identity and suppress Indigenous spiritual traditions.

“As we see in Mr. Landor’s case, some of the most upsetting religious injuries suffered by incarcerated people are inflicted by the individuals who supervise them on a day-to-day basis. Recognizing that the law provides for financial damages in lawsuits against those individuals can help prevent unlawful conduct and protect religious freedom, which can be important for people seeking to live full, healthy lives,” said NARF Staff Attorney Sydney Tarzwell.

The National Congress of American Indians is the oldest and largest national organization advocating on behalf of American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Huy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing religious, cultural, and rehabilitative opportunities for incarcerated American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. USET SPF is a nonprofit inter-Tribal organization representing 33 federally recognized Tribal Nations from the Northeastern Woodlands to the Everglades and along the Gulf of Mexico. Its mission includes strengthening Tribal Nations, increasing Tribal governmental capacity, and enhancing the quality of life for Native peoples.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher