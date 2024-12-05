Pawnee Nation: Elder’s Food Insecurity 2024 Allocation

PAWNEE RESERVE, Okla. — On December 3, 2024, the Pawnee Business Council (PBC) met for a Special Meeting and approved an additional allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Pawnee Nation (PN) Elders 65 and over.
The intent of the Food Insecurity assistance is to help cover any food related expenses Pawnee elders might incur due to the holiday season.
In an announcement to the Pawnee Nation on December 4th, Madame President Misty M. Nuttle wrote, “We realize most elderly citizens are on a limited or fixed income. This additional allocation will be the last assistance provided from these funds as 2025 is the final year to expend any and all allocations from this special funding. These specific checks will expire 90 days from the date of the check.”
According to the United States Department of Treasury, this means that tribes must legally commit all their allocated ARPA funds for specific projects and expenditures by December 31, 2024.
Madame President went on to write, “The Pawnee Business Council continues to hold our elders in a special place of respect and remembrance. We truly hope you enjoy your time with loved ones near and far and you all have a safe holiday season.”
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.
Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices.
No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism.