“Our Sovereignty Is Not Optional”: Tulalip Responds to ICE Actions

Details By Levi Rickert December 04, 2025

The Tulalip Tribes issued a statement this week pushing back against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, saying federal agents have no jurisdiction over the Tribe or its citizens.

“Tulalip is a sovereign nation, ICE has no authority over the Tulalip Tribes or our members,” the statement said.

The announcement came days after Native actress Elaine Miles (Umatilla) was detained by ICE in a Seattle suburb last week.

The Tulalip Reservation sits about an hour north of Seattle. Tribal officials said they have received no credible reports of ICE activity on the reservation. Still, the statement emphasized that the Tribe remains vigilant. “We prioritize the safety of our members and will defend their rights,” it said.

Deb Parker, a Tulalip Tribal Council member, said ICE operations must respect the sovereignty of Native nations and the rights of the Tulalip citizens she serves.

“As Tulalip people, our sovereignty is not optional. It is not subject to ICE interpretation,” Parker said. “When our members are challenged, dismissed, or mistreated, it is not just an insult — it’s an attack on our Nation’s inherent rights.”

In the statement, the tribes published guidance for its tribl citizens who may be onfronted by ICE agent. See below:

Guidance for Interacting with ICE

Carry Identification: Always have your Tulalip Tribal ID and another form of ID.

Stay Calm: If approached by ICE, remain calm, present your ID, and identify yourself as a Tulalip tribal member and U.S. citizen,

Do Not Open Your Door: Unless ICE has a court-signed warrant, you can deny them entry. State, “I do not consent to you entering or conducting a search.”

Request Identification: Ask to see the ICE agent’s ID or badge.

If Detained: State, “I am exercising my right to remain silent, I want to speak with an attorney.”

Document the Encounter: Record interactions if possible and note important details.

Do Not Sign Anything: Do not sign any documents from ICE.

Contact the Tribes: Notify the Tulalip Tribes Office of Reservation Attorney if detained or contacted by ICE.

