New Policy Brief Sights Geographic Information System as Tool for Landback Strategies

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 20, 2022

Researchers from the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development published a policy brief on Oct. 20 detailing how geographic information system (GIS) techniques can be used in landback efforts across Indian Country.

The report notes that six federal agencies currently manage approximately one-third of the land surrounding reservations that formerly belonged to Native nations.

Using geographic information systems helped the authors identify public and/or protected lands in relation to current and historic reservation boundaries. Between 1889 and 1890, Congress ceded about 13 million acres of reservation land to settlers through the General Allotment Act which authorized the president to break up reservation land.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

GIS can show the scope of landback opportunities, including lands that are: owned by the federal or state governments; federal-or state-managed within current external reservation boundaries; existing within former reservation boundaries; near or bordering current reservation land; or protected areas designated for conservation management.

“Identifying where these parcels are is a powerful first step for tribes and government agencies to begin to develop strategies for landback,” wrote authors Miriam Jorgensen, Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development (Harvard Project) research director, and Laura Taylor, Harvard Project research fellow.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter