Nearly 150 Community Members Celebrate Running and Dance Medicine with the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project November 18, 2024

ZUNI, NM — This fall, 132 Zuni Pueblo community members joined the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project for a multi-week celebration of dance, running and wellness. Fifty-four people registered for Running Medicine Zuni, and 60 registered for O:dip’sheh (Dance Medicine) — with 18 participants enjoying both programs.

The 11th season of Running Medicine Zuni ran for eight weeks, starting on Sept. 16 with a kickoff celebration at the base of Dowa Yalanne. Participants ran and walked Zuni’s local trail system together twice per week until the closing celebration at Ho’n A:wan Park on Oct. 30.

Physical Activity Leader Esther Siutza, Physical Activity Coordinator Tyler Sice, Youth Development Leader Rani Yamutewa, Program Manager Tara Wolfe and Executive Director Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho were responsible for the program, with support from youth leaders Keely Bobelu and Kalil Edaakie. Wolfe said the season was a great success, attracting even more community members than were originally registered.

“Some people do not register but instead join us at the trailheads as their schedules allow,” Wolfe explained. “It was such a busy season, with additional community walking events such as the Zuni Wellness Center’s Zuni Fitness Series, the Zuni Healthy Lifestyles ‘Blue Out’ event and Shumak’olo:we Health Center’s Walk for Life.”

A major highlight was the Ho’n A:wan Cha:we A:dehyah race, which raises awareness about the need for greater numbers of Zuni foster families and relative placements within the community. ZYEP hosted a “Pink Out” walk for breast health awareness as well.

In post-program surveys, the majority of participants reported that Running Medicine helped them feel healthier, relieve stress and feel more connected to Zuni culture and the community. The majority also said the program increased their overall physical movement.

“My favorite part of Running Medicine was walking with my grandkids so they would know exercise is important to their health,” one participant said.

Other favorite aspects included interacting with other participants, playing games prior to the day’s run/walk, and “healing ourselves through fun, laughter and sharing our thoughts through running and walking.”

Formed as a program of the Native Health Initiative in spring 2019 and made possible in partnership with ZYEP and the Zuni Veterans Office, Running Medicine Zuni is based on the understanding that running and exercise are beautiful and potent medicines for mind, body and spirit. This inclusive program welcomes participants of all ages and abilities; its vision is to create a culture of wellness through a supportive, loving community.

The second season of O:dip’sheh, ZYEP’s Dance Medicine program, kicked off on Sept. 13 at Ho’n A:wan Park and was held every Friday through the final celebration on Oct. 18. Created by Kenzi Bowekaty, one of ZYEP’s food sovereignty leaders, the program is designed to bring people of all ages and abilities together for more than an hour of movement, music, joy and healing.

“O:dip’sheh 2024 is in the books!” Bowekaty announced, noting, “We had five successful Dance Medicine sessions that were filled with movement, laughter, healing and great songs. The energy shared between participants was beautiful to see.

“I think my favorite part, as an instructor, was seeing all our tiniest youth come join us,” she continued. “We had five toddlers, and it was such a blessing to see them listening to the beautiful music and to watch them dancing, getting into the movements and beats of the drum.”

Bowekaty said ZYEP ordered toddler-sized O:dip’sheh shirts for the first time — and might even have to go smaller. During the program’s run this fall, the youngest child was just 5 months old.

“I love dancing with the kids,” she reflected. “They are medicine themselves, so having them join us for the sessions brought my heart so much happiness and joy.”

“My favorite part was being able to see the younger generation dancing with their elders,” agreed a fellow participant.

In post-program surveys, other highlights included relieving stress through dance, coming together to dance, and building and strengthening connections with other community members.

On the final night of O:dip’sheh, ZYEP pivoted from an outdoor dance session to an indoor event due to welcome rainfall. Staff greeted participants with Pueblo music, awarded their incentives and shared a delicious Pueblo meal prepared by the fall cohort of Emerging Artist Apprentices.

“I’m happy I had so much help from community member Michelle Encino, who ran O:dip’sheh alongside me,” Bowekaty reflected as the season came to a close. “I also was grateful for my little assistant Mr. Shiriki Ochoa, 10, who was a participant and amazing dancer. He helped model the movements for the male dancers who joined us.”

She also recognized three drum groups for their contributions to the popular, intergenerational program: Niiha Singers, led by Darrel Niiha; Cloud Eagle Singers, led by Glendon Toya; and Edaakie Singers, led by Arlo Edaakie. In addition, the ZYEP expressed its gratitude to the CDC’s Tribal Practices for Wellness in Indian Country, which awarded supplemental funds to ZYEP that helped make O:dip’sheh possible.