NCAI, NARF Host Session on Proposed Limits to Federal Water Protections

Details By Native News Online Staff December 05, 2025

A webinar examining the federal government’s proposed changes to the “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) definition under the Clean Water Act is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. ET.

The session, co-hosted by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the Native American Rights Fund (NARF), will focus on a rule proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers that would significantly narrow the scope of federally protected waters. Tribal leaders and advocates warn the proposal could remove protections from streams and wetlands essential to Tribal reserved rights, including hunting, fishing and gathering.

Organizers say the proposed definition seeks to codify the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision in Sackett v. EPA, relying heavily on “relatively permanent” and “continuous surface connection” standards. They argue the changes could shift regulatory burdens onto Tribal Nations and weaken federal trust responsibilities.

The webinar will provide legal and policy analysis of the draft rule, guidance for preparing formal Tribal comments, and strategies for monitoring the proposal as it moves forward. It is designed for Tribal leaders, government staff, and legal and environmental professionals.

Featured panelists include:

— Ken Norton of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, an expert on Tribal water management

— Janette Brimmer, an attorney with Earthjustice and Clean Water Act specialist

— Donna Downing of the National Association of Wetlands Managers, a technical and policy expert

The discussion will be facilitated by Daniel Cordalis of NARF.

Webinar registration:

https://qrco.de/WOTUSwebinar

Learn more at https://narf.org/wotus- webinar-2025.

