Navajo Nation Council to Convene 2025 Fall Session Amid Budget Cuts and Calls for Accountability

On Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, the 25th Navajo Nation Council will open its 2025 fall session at 10 a.m. in the Navajo Nation Council Chamber, located in the Nation’s capital of Window Rock, Arizona.

The session comes in the wake of recent presidential line-item vetoes that left the Legislative Branch with only 7.2% of its operating budget. Despite the funding shortfall, Council delegates and staff continue their work to serve the Navajo people and uphold government operations. The Office of the Speaker, Office of Legislative Services, and Office of Legislative Counsel—responsible for coordinating Council sessions and legislative functions—currently have no operational funding.

“The Council Chamber is the People’s House, where the voices and priorities of our communities guide the work of their government,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “Your participation and presence remind us that every decision made here belongs to the Navajo people, and together we continue to uphold the strength of our Nation. I encourage our Navajo people to take part in the 2025 fall session by attending in person or joining us online.”

In the days leading up to and during the fall session, the Council and community members will participate in a series of peaceful awareness walks promoting advocacy, unity, and accountability.

Before the opening session, the Council will join the Navajo Nation Advisory Council for Disabilities in hosting the 2025 Disability Awareness Walk to raise visibility about the rights and challenges faced by disabled citizens. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Lowe’s Market in Window Rock and conclude at the Council Chamber.

Earlier that morning, the Council’s Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force will lead a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk beginning at 8 a.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum. Participants are encouraged to wear purple in solidarity with survivors and bring comfortable walking gear.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the “Protect the People’s Money” Awareness Walk will call for greater accountability and fiscal responsibility in the Navajo Nation government. That event will also begin at 8 a.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum and end at the Council Chamber.

The fall session will open with a color guard presentation by Chinle High School’s JROTC, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem led by Navajo vocalist Ariah Amy Sunshine Vallo. Miss Navajo Nation 2025–2026 Camille Uentillie will offer the opening invocation.

In accordance with Title 2 of the Navajo Nation Code, the Council will also receive the State of the Navajo Nation Address on Monday.

The public is invited to attend the session in person or view the livestream on the Navajo Nation Council’s Facebook page (@navajonationcouncil) and YouTube channel (@NavajoNationCouncil). The proposed agenda and updates are available at www.navajonationcouncil.org under “meetings.”