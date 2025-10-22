Navajo Nation Council Approves Historic Legislation to Strengthen Veterans’ Representation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 22, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council took a historic step Tuesday by approving amendments to formally recognize and establish Agency Veterans Organizations (AVO) and Chapter Veterans Organizations (CVO) under Title 2 of the Navajo Nation Code.

The measure, sponsored by Council Delegate Dr. Andy Nez, codifies the structure and authority of veterans’ organizations across all Navajo agencies and chapters. The new law allows these groups to develop official plans of operation and ensures their inclusion in the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration (NNVA) and Veterans Advisory Council (VAC) activities and advocacy.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Legislation No. 0168-25 amends the Navajo Nation Veterans Act to strengthen the organizational framework, representation, and accountability of veterans’ advocacy throughout the Nation. The law formally recognizes one AVO per agency and one CVO per chapter, creating a total of 110 chapter-level organizations. These entities will form a unified network to improve communication, advocacy, and coordination of veterans’ issues from the local to national level.

Under the amendments, the Veterans Advisory Council will be restructured to include ten members—one male and one female representative from each of the five agency veterans’ organizations. Each representative must be nominated through agency resolutions and provide documentation of honorable military service. This new structure aims to ensure gender balance and inclusive representation among those who have served.

An additional amendment introduced by Council Delegate George Tolth requires the Veterans Advisory Council to adopt bylaws and a code of conduct by the end of the second quarter of FY2026. These documents will establish professional standards for VAC members, define procedures for disciplinary action or removal, and set rules governing meetings and operations.

The legislation mandates quarterly written and in-person reports from the veterans’ organizations to the Navajo Nation Council and the NNVA Executive Director. These reports will help track veterans’ needs, identify service gaps, and recommend strategies to improve program delivery across the Nation.

The proposal received broad support from the Northern, Eastern, Western, Fort Defiance, and Central Agency Veterans Organizations, along with the Veterans Advisory Council and the NNVA. Supporters said the legislation strengthens the foundation of veterans’ representation and enhances advocacy efforts for veterans, surviving spouses, and Gold Star Mothers.

Members of the Council commended Dr. Nez for his leadership and collaboration with veterans’ groups throughout the legislative process.

Legislation No. 0168-25 passed with a vote of 17 in favor and six opposed. The 25th Navajo Nation Council serves as the final authority for the legislation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher