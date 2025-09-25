Native American Day Celebrated in Several States on Friday, Sept. 26th

Details By Levi Rickert September 25, 2025

The fourth Friday in September of each year is known as Michigan Indian Day. This designation dates back to 1974 when the Michigan legislature enacted Public Act 30. In 2007, the Michigan House of Representatives said: “Michigan Indian Day is an excellent opportunity for Michigan citizens to better understand and appreciate the many contributions that people of Native American descent have made to our state.”

While Michigan officially began recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2019—celebrated on the second Monday of October as a replacement for Columbus Day—Michigan Indian Day remains a distinct and longstanding observance. Several tribal offices of the 12 federally recognized tribes in the state will be closed to observe Michigan Indian Day.

While the terms Indian and Native American are misnomers, the terms are used interchangeably.

South Dakota has recognized Native American Day as a state holiday, beginning in 1990. The state chose the fourth Friday of September to separate the observance from Columbus Day altogether, aiming to create a standalone day of respect for Native cultures. This decision followed the 1989 South Dakota legislature’s passage of a bill declaring 1990 as the "Year of Reconciliation" between Native Americans and non-Native people. The fourth Friday of September thus became a symbolic moment for reflection and recognition—one that wasn't shared with the controversial legacy of Christopher Columbus.

Other states, including California and Nevada, have also adopted the same date for Native American Day. These states have large Native American populations and rich indigenous histories, and their decision to observe Native American Day on the fourth Friday of September is part of a broader movement to bring attention to the contributions and resilience of Native peoples. By setting the holiday apart from Columbus Day, states aim to promote education about tribal history, cultural preservation, and contemporary Native issues.

Native American Day allows for a more inclusive and honest representation of American history. It also gives Native voices a platform to share their traditions, perspectives, and continued struggles for sovereignty and rights.

The fourth Friday of September offers schools, organizations, and communities a distinct opportunity to celebrate indigenous culture through educational programs, powwows, storytelling, and art. The timing also places the holiday early in the academic year, which educators find helpful for integrating indigenous studies into classroom curriculum.

In sum, the decision by some states to celebrate Native American Day on the fourth Friday of September is a meaningful shift toward honoring the first peoples of this land. It’s a time not just for celebration, but for reflection, learning, and recommitting to justice and inclusion for Native communities.

