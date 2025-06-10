In Runoff Triumph, David Sickey Elected Chairman of Coushatta Tribe

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 10, 2025

David Sickey has been elected Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana following a decisive victory in Saturday’s runoff election against Crystal Williams. A former Chairman who served from 2017 to 2021, Sickey returns to lead the Tribe after a campaign marked by high voter turnout and strong community engagement.

"This victory belongs to our entire community," said Chairman-elect Sickey on election night. "Tonight, tribal members chose collaborative leadership, transparency, and a government that truly serves its people. I am deeply honored by their trust and ready to get to work immediately."

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Sickey’s campaign centered on his “Leading Coushatta Forward” platform, which emphasized transparent governance, cultural preservation, and inclusive decision-making. His approach included a wide-reaching tribal survey and extensive door-to-door outreach to ensure that the voices of tribal members shaped his priorities.

With 18 years of experience in tribal government, Sickey previously guided the Coushatta Tribe through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of natural disasters. His first initiatives as Chairman will include launching quarterly community forums, forming Tribal Leadership Councils to expand member participation, and instituting regular feedback systems to support responsive, accountable governance.

"The real work begins now," Sickey added. "We're going to implement the collaborative approach that earned your trust, starting on Day One. Our community deserves nothing less than leadership that listens, acts with integrity, and puts tribal members at the center of every decision."

Sickey advanced to the runoff after receiving the highest number of votes in the initial six-candidate general election held on May 31. Saturday’s result signals broad support for his vision of a more transparent and community-driven tribal government.

Chairman-elect Sickey will be sworn into office on Wednesday, June 11. He has announced plans to release a detailed 100-day implementation agenda shortly after his inauguration.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher