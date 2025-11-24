Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering Marks 50 Years of Indigenous Activism

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert November 24, 2025

Before sunrise Thursday, hundreds of Indigenous people and non-Native allies are expected to gather on Alcatraz Island for the annual Indigenous Peoples Gathering Sunrise Ceremony, organized by the International Indian Treaty Council.

The ceremony, first held in 1975, draws participants from across the country who travel by ferry from San Francisco to honor Indigenous resistance, survival and renewal. Aside from the Covid-19 pandemic, the gathering has taken place each year since its founding.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Alcatraz Island has become a powerful symbol for many Native people — a place tied both to historical struggle and ongoing hope. Once home to the federal penitentiary known as “the Rock,” the island housed some of the nation’s most infamous inmates, including Al Capone, until the prison closed in 1963.

Afterward, Native activists urged the federal government to return the island to Indigenous stewardship. Their efforts culminated in the 19-month occupation of Alcatraz from November 1969 to July 1971. Led by Mohawk activist Richard Oakes; LaNada Means (Shoshone-Bannock), now Dr. LaNada War Jack; Grace Thorpe (Sac and Fox), daughter of Olympian Jim Thorpe; and Tuscarora medicine man Mad Bear Anderson, the occupiers became known as the Alcatraz Red Power Movement, or “Indians of All Tribes.”

The occupation drew widespread support from Native leaders and community members. Prominent figures from the American Indian Movement — including Dennis Banks, Russell Means and Clyde Bellecourt — traveled to the island. Wilma Mankiller, who would later become the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, also spent time with the occupiers.

Since 1975, Indigenous people have returned to Alcatraz each Thanksgiving for a sunrise gathering once widely referred to as “Un-Thanksgiving Day,” a counter-observance that challenges the national holiday’s traditional narrative.

If You Go

Ferries to the ceremony depart from Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing in San Francisco. Visitors must wear face coverings while in the boarding line and aboard Alcatraz City Cruises ferries. The landing area, including the ticket booth and waiting zones, is accessible, and accessible restrooms are available at Pier 33 and on all vessels.

There are no wheelchairs available at Pier 33 or on Alcatraz Island.

Departure times: 4:15 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 4:45 a.m., 5:00 a.m., 5:15 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 5:45 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Dress Code: The weather on Alcatraz is unpredictable and subject to change unexpectedly, so be sure to dress in layers…bring along a light jacket or sweater, no matter how nice the day begins! Follow this link for more information.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher