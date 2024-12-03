What Indian Country Could Expect Under a Second Trump 2.0

Details By Kevin Allis & Lycia Ortega December 03, 2024

Guest Opinion. As Indian Country looks toward the arrival of a second Trump administration, it is critical to reflect on what this leadership might mean for tribal nations. Drawing on the policies and actions of the first Trump administration, Native communities may find both opportunities and significant challenges ahead. The landscape of federal-tribal relations under this administration is likely to be complex, necessitating vigilance and strategic advocacy to ensure tribal sovereignty and priorities are upheld.

Opportunities in Energy Development and Economic Growth

The Trump administration’s emphasis on energy independence and deregulation may present economic opportunities for tribes with natural resources on their lands. During his first term, President Trump advocated for expanding domestic oil, gas, and coal production, streamlining permitting processes, and encouraging energy projects. For tribes that choose to pursue resource development, such policies could open the door to revenue generation and job creation.

However, these opportunities come with risks. Native nations must remain mindful of the environmental, cultural, and social implications of energy development. Without safeguards, energy projects could harm sacred lands, ecosystems, and community health. To ensure success, tribes need to assert their decision-making authority, balancing economic benefits with the long-term well-being of their communities.

Infrastructure Investment as a Potential Boon

Infrastructure development was a cornerstone of Trump’s policy agenda, and this emphasis could continue in a second term. Tribal nations, particularly those in rural areas, often face significant infrastructure deficits. Investments in roads, bridges, broadband, and energy systems could transform tribal economies, improve access to education and healthcare, and enhance quality of life.

Nevertheless, infrastructure projects in Indian Country have historically faced delays and underfunding. Tribes must actively advocate for equitable inclusion in any federal infrastructure initiatives, ensuring that funding and projects reach the communities that need them most.

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Public safety and law enforcement in tribal communities are often underfunded and understaffed, leaving many tribes vulnerable to crime and jurisdictional issues. The Trump administration previously emphasized law enforcement in rural areas, which could benefit tribes struggling with these challenges. Expanded federal funding and resources for tribal police departments, detention facilities, and cross-jurisdictional cooperation could bolster safety in Indian Country.

Yet, funding commitments must match rhetoric. Tribes will need to monitor federal allocations closely, advocating for sustained investment to address long-standing inequities in law enforcement funding and infrastructure.

Environmental Deregulation and Its Threats

One of the most significant challenges Indian Country could face is the continuation of aggressive environmental deregulation. The first Trump administration rolled back critical protections under the Clean Water Act and weakened safeguards for endangered species and sacred lands. Such policies often disproportionately impact tribal nations, as their lands and waterways are deeply interconnected with their cultures, economies, and traditions.

The risk of environmental harm is particularly acute for tribes near energy and infrastructure projects. Past examples, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline, illustrate the consequences of insufficient environmental oversight. A second Trump administration could exacerbate these threats, making it imperative for tribal leaders to advocate for stronger environmental protections and enforceability.

The Ever-Present Funding Challenges

The federal government’s trust responsibility to tribes includes funding for healthcare, education, housing, and economic development. During the first Trump administration, proposed budgets sought to reduce funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and Indian Health Service (IHS). While some cuts were avoided through Congressional intervention, similar proposals could resurface in a second term.

Reductions in federal funding would undermine critical programs that serve tribal citizens. Indian Country must remain vigilant, working with Congressional allies to safeguard and expand funding for essential services. Advocacy efforts should highlight the government’s trust obligations and the real-world consequences of funding shortfalls.

Sovereignty and Tribal Consultation Under Scrutiny

Tribal sovereignty and self-determination remain cornerstones of federal-tribal relations, but these principles could face renewed challenges. The Trump administration’s strong emphasis on states’ rights has, in some cases, emboldened states to infringe on tribal jurisdiction. Additionally, the administration’s record on tribal consultation, particularly regarding major infrastructure projects, has raised concerns. Inadequate consultation processes risk sidelining tribal voices and eroding trust between tribes and the federal government.

To address these concerns, tribes must demand meaningful consultation and proactive engagement in federal decision-making. Strengthening partnerships with allies in Congress and leveraging public awareness campaigns can help ensure tribal perspectives are respected.

Preparing for the Road Ahead

Indian Country has long navigated shifting political landscapes, and a second Trump administration would be no different. The challenges of environmental deregulation, funding cuts, and sovereignty disputes are significant, but so too are the opportunities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and public safety improvements.

To succeed, tribes must build coalitions with other governments and organizations, strengthening their advocacy at both the federal and state levels. Investment in legal and policy expertise will be critical to defending sovereignty and addressing emerging challenges. Above all, Native nations must remain steadfast in their pursuit of self-determination, leveraging their resilience and unity to shape a future that honors their histories and secures their prosperity.

Kevin Allis (Forest County Potawatomi Community) is the founder and President of Thunderbird Strategic, LLC, a Washington, DC-based Government Relations and Communications firm that specializes in advocacy and campaigns for American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal Nations and community based organizations. He previsously served as CEO of the National Congress of American Indians and the Executive Director at the Native American Contractors Association.

Lycia Ortega (Quechan Indian Nation) is vice president of strategic communications at Thunderbird Strategic, LLC. She previously served as director of communications at the National Congress of American Indians.