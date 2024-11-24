Unleashing the Potential of Cherokee Small Business

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr November 24, 2024

Guest Opinion. When I think of our Cherokee Nation’s future, I often speak about unleashing the potential of Cherokee families.

My administration’s work and the incredible strides of my predecessors all focused on a foundation for future prosperity. This foundation is built on access to health care, food security, educational attainment and cultural preservation, just to name a few of the Nation’s longtime priorities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

All these efforts point toward a future when strong, growing Cherokee families have every opportunity to choose their path forward or blaze their own trail. That’s the future our ancestors dreamed of and one that we glimpse more and more of each day.

We recently announced a historic agreement between Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which has awarded $86 million in federal funding dedicated to lending for Cherokee-owned small businesses. This program enhances access to financial capital for entrepreneurs and encourages private investments in small businesses by offering loans up to $5 million, in participation with banks.

It is difficult to overstate this opportunity and the transformative effect it will have for Cherokee families and their communities. This program quadruples our small-business lending capital and is estimated to fuel a more than $200 million economic impact across the nation over the next seven years. The crux of the program is up to a 1-to-1 participation loan with existing financial institutions, which ensures applicants meet standard loan requirements and oversight while also incentivizing approval.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Cherokee communities across our 14-county reservation and beyond rely on Cherokee-owned businesses to fuel local economies, stimulate community development, spur innovation, and create jobs rooted in our communities. These businesses are the lifeblood of our communities.

More than a third, 38%, of startups fail simply from running out of cash or not securing enough money to begin with, according to a CBInsights study. This program shields businesses from that outcome, reducing investment risk for Cherokee-owned businesses and their financial partners.

In September, Cherokee Nation received the first $26 million of the $86 million fund as part of a 90-day ramp up period. We just approved our first loan through the program to an at-large citizen and plan to open lending more broadly in March and to all Cherokee Nation citizens across the nation by next summer.

In addition to the $86 million lending program, Cherokee Nation also received $3 million to provide technical assistance to businesses in the program. This technical assistance grant removes even more barriers to aspiring business owners.

Cherokee Nation Commerce Services and the Small Business Assistance Center are available to help Cherokee-owned small businesses navigate the program and assemble the right financial package to start up or expand.

Cherokee entrepreneurs should start drafting plans to turn their business dreams into reality. There has never been a better time to unleash the potential of Cherokee families.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter