Trump’s Territorial Fantasies Echo America’s Colonial Past

Details By Levi Rickert March 16, 2025

Opinion. When Donald Trump casually floated the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2019, many dismissed it as another outlandish moment in his long history of headline-grabbing statements. But as more recent reports emerge of his administration’s alleged discussions about acquiring Greenland, Canada, Panama, and even Gaza, a troubling pattern comes into focus—one that mirrors the very colonial impulses that led to the near destruction of tribal nations.

America has always had an insatiable hunger for land. From the moment European settlers arrived on the shores of what is now the United States, expansion was prioritized over the rights of Indigenous peoples who had stewarded the land for millennia. The doctrine of Manifest Destiny—the belief that white Americans were divinely ordained to expand its territory across the continent—was used to justify the forced removal and massacres of Native people, as well as the outright theft of Native lands.

Trump’s ambitions may seem modern, but they are simply a continuation of this colonial mindset dressed up in 21st-century rhetoric.

At first glance, Trump’s apparent desire to acquire foreign territories might seem like an outdated throwback to the era of imperial conquests. But it is crucial to recognize that these land grabs—whether through purchase, annexation, or military control—are never just about territory. They are about power, control, and exploitation.

When European colonizers came to the Americas, they did not simply want land; they wanted the resources that came with it. They sought gold, fertile soil, waterways, and, most tragically, the free labor that Native and enslaved African peoples were forced to provide. The American government, through policies like the Indian Removal Act and the Dawes Act, systematically dispossessed Native Americans of their lands, pushing them onto ever-shrinking reservations while extracting wealth from the lands where they once lived..

Trump’s desires for Greenland, Canada, Panama, and Gaza follow a similar blueprint. Greenland is rich in natural resources, from rare earth minerals to oil reserves. Canada, with its vast land and abundant water sources, would provide strategic benefits. Panama, already under U.S. influence due to its critical canal, represents economic leverage. Gaza, a region steeped in geopolitical conflict, presents yet another opportunity for the U.S. to exert its influence under the guise of stability. The pattern is clear—land is not just land, but a means to extract wealth and power, with little regard for the people who already live there.

For Native Americans, the idea of powerful nations carving up land without consent is nothing new. Treaties were signed under duress, then repeatedly broken when they no longer suited the interests of the U.S. government. Many tribal nations, sovereign and self-sustaining, were systematically dismantled, their people forced into poverty while their lands were exploited for American gain.

Consider the Louisiana Purchase, where Thomas Jefferson doubled the size of the United States without consulting the Indigenous nations already living there. Or the annexation of Hawaii, where the U.S. government overthrew a sovereign Native monarchy to secure a strategic naval base. Each of these events was justified under the premise of economic benefit or national security—just as Trump’s desires for Greenland and beyond are framed today.

The notion that a powerful nation can simply claim or buy another people’s land without consent is precisely what Native Americans have fought against for centuries. It is the same entitlement that led to the forced marches of the Trail of Tears, the violent enforcement of reservation boundaries, and the systemic suppression of Indigenous sovereignty. It is colonialism, plain and simple.

If we ignore the implications of Trump’s territorial ambitions, we risk normalizing a mindset that sees land and people as mere commodities to be acquired and controlled. This is particularly dangerous in an era where Indigenous nations are still fighting for their rights, whether it be protecting sacred sites from oil pipelines or pushing for the return of stolen lands.

For Indigenous communities, the battle against colonialism never ended; it simply evolved. Today, it takes the form of legal fights over treaty rights, environmental activism against extractive industries, and efforts to reclaim traditional governance structures. But when President Trump openly muses about acquiring foreign lands, it sends a chilling reminder that these colonial impulses are still alive.

Rather than expanding its reach through imperial ambitions, the United States should reckon with the damage it has already done. Tribal nations continue to fight for recognition, land restoration, and self-governance.

Trump’s vision of simply taking or buying land ignores the fundamental truth that land is not just a commodity—it is a home, a heritage, and a legacy. Native Americans understand this better than anyone. After centuries of broken promises and stolen lands, the last thing the world needs is another U.S. leader reviving the old ghosts of colonialism.

If history has taught us anything, it is that land taken without consent never truly belongs to the taker. Tribal nations are still here, still fighting, and still reminding the world that sovereignty is not for sale.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

