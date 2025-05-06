Sen. Lisa Murkowski on MMIWR: "The crisis is not new."

Details By Sen. Lisa Murkowski May 06, 2025

Guest Opinion. As we observe the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) National Week of Action, I write to shine a light on this issue and honor memory of the Native women and girls whose lives have been stolen, and to stand with the families and communities who have carried unimaginable grief for far too long.

This crisis is not new. For generations, Indigenous women and girls have faced unacceptable rates of violence, which far too often was overlooked by the media, by systems of justice, and by the broader public. But thanks to the strength and advocacy of Native communities and families, this issue now has the national attention it deserves.

I am honored to have worked alongside Tribal leaders, survivors, and advocates to raise awareness and help meaningfully address this injustice. As Chairman and member of the Indian Affairs Committee, I’ve led legislation like Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act, which aim to improve interagency coordination and accountability, and to ensure that solutions are developed with Tribal voices at the table. Remote regions across Alaska and Indian Country face unique challenges: limited law enforcement, long response times, gaps in data, and underinvestment in justice systems. A few years ago, I secured $6.5 million to support investigations, cold case work, and forensic training through the Bureau of Indian Affairs – this was the first federal funding directed to address MMIW efforts. I’ve continued this funding in each Interior spending bill since, which has funded the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Missing and Murdered Units across the country. I was also proud to lead the tribal title in the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act that was signed into law in 2022.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

These accomplishments were not made alone. The resilience and leadership of Indigenous communities across the country who relentlessly advocated for what is right made these a reality.

While we've made good progress, there is still much work to be done. MMIWR Week is not just a spot on our calendars. This week serves as a call to action: to uplift the voices of victims and families, raise awareness, continue to push for solutions, and support those who grieve and search.

Know that I will continue to work alongside Native communities – that I will listen and partner with you – to build stronger systems that protect Indigenous women and relatives, respect their voices, and deliver justice.

Together, we can create a future with “No More Stolen Sisters, No More Stolen Relatives”.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is chair of the U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs. She represents Alaska and is a Republican.