On Trump’s Choices: Matt Gaetz, Bobby Kennedy Jr., and Doug Burgum

Details By Levi Rickert November 25, 2024

Opinion. Across the federal bureaucracy, Indian Country engages with numerous departments and agencies, such as the U.S. Department of the Interior, Department of Justice, and Department of Health and Human Services. Approximately 20 federal agencies directly impact Indian Country on an ongoing basis.

As the incoming administration transition team announces President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees, it is crucial to scrutinize the nominees because of the vast authority they have leading the federal departments.

Several cabinet secretary nominees have raised concerns, including Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz, initially nominated by Trump to be Attorney General, has already withdrawn his name from the process—a development that many view as good news for the country. His nomination announced on Nov. 13, 204, he withdrew eight days later.

Given the Justice Department’s critical role in Indian Country, I closely followed Gaetz’s nomination and withdrawal. From the outset, I found his selection by President-elect Trump absurd because I have been following the accusations of his improper sexual relations with a minor female that have been under investigation.

Media reports suggested that Gaetz, a staunch Trump loyalist, would prioritize retribution against Trump’s perceived adversaries. However, my concerns went beyond potential partisan retaliation. The Justice Department has substantial responsibilities in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis. Native Americans—both women and men—go missing at epidemic rates, often due to human trafficking.

Gaetz’s alleged history of misconduct, including accusations of paying minors for sex and providing drugs, made him an unsuitable candidate to address human trafficking and other serious issues affecting Native communities.

The media’s persistent coverage of Gaetz’s controversies was instrumental in holding him accountable. Come January 20, 2025, with Republicans controlling the presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court, the media’s role as a watchdog has become even more vital in maintaining democratic guardrails.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has alarmed many. HHS, which oversees the Indian Health Service (IHS) and the Administration for Native Americans (ANA), has over 80,000 employees and a projected budget of $1.7 trillion for 2025.

RFK Jr.’s lack of a healthcare background and managerial experience raises significant concerns. His controversial stance against vaccines, unsupported by medical science, has made his nomination especially troubling.

Experts have highlighted the life-saving impact of vaccines, with research published in The Lancet estimating that vaccines have saved 154 million lives over the past half-century—an average of six lives every minute. RFK Jr.’s baseless claims about vaccines undermine public health efforts.

Additionally, Kennedy’s opposition to fluoride in drinking water, based on dubious assertions about its effects on children’s IQ, contradicts established scientific evidence. While most approvals for water fluoridaton are made at state and local levels of governments, his assertion is still troubliing because of the lack of scientific backing.

Doug Burgum

Among the nominees, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump’s choice to replace outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), appears to be a more balanced selection. Burgum, who has governed North Dakota since 2016, appears to be a capable leader.

The Interior Department is critical for Indian Country, housing agencies like the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, Office of Special Trustee, and Bureau of Land Management.

Trump’s campaign rhetoric often emphasized economic solutions through increased tariffs and domestic oil production, epitomized by the slogan “Drill, baby, drill.” Burgum is expected to carry out this agenda as Interior Secretary.

In the previous Trump administration, officials told Native leaders that 20% of untapped U.S. energy reserves are on tribal lands. If confirmed, Burgum’s approach to tribal energy resources must be carefully monitored to prevent exploitation and adverse health impacts, such as those caused by uranium mining on Navajo lands, which led to a rise in cancer cases.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, domestic oil production under the Biden-Harris administration has exceeded that of the first Trump administration, undermining criticisms of the current administration’s energy policies.

Conclusion

I am relieved that Gaetz is no longer under consideration for Attorney General. RFK Jr., however, remains an alarming choice for HHS due to his lack of qualifications and promotion of harmful misinformation.

As for Burgum, I hope he recognizes the importance of protecting sacred tribal sites and maintaining the enhanced tribal consultations established under the Biden-Harris administration. The Interior Secretary must balance energy exploration and development with the preservation of Indian Country’s cultural and environmental integrity.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

