Leading the Way in Rare Disease Advocacy

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr June 15, 2025

Guest Opinion. The path forward for rare disease patients and their families historically has been rocky, littered with systemic gaps in education, awareness and care. Yet, today, Cherokee Nation is setting a different precedent, shining a spotlight on rare disease advocacy with our second annual Rare Disease Summit.

This event, hosted by Cherokee Nation Health Services and championed by Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin, is a welcoming gathering and inspiring call to action for a long-overlooked population.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Rare diseases may seem uncommon, but collectively, they impact 1 in 10 people in Oklahoma alone and affect countless more across the nation. The National Institutes of Health classifies any disease affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the country as rare, and these are conditions that over 90% of the time lack FDA-approved treatments. For affected individuals and their families, the battle isn’t just against the disease itself, but also against isolation, misinformation and a health care system unequipped to meet their unique needs.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Our approach to this issue recognizes that even the rarest conditions deserve compassionate care and support. The inaugural Rare Disease Summit last year set a successful blueprint for us, bringing experts, advocates and families together to confront these pressing issues.

Now in its second year, the educational gathering aims to build upon that momentum, fostering collaboration and amplifying the voices of those impacted. With specialists in neurology, rheumatology and other fields leading discussions, the event offers attendees not just knowledge but actionable paths to improving care.

Cherokee Nation takes a holistic approach to improving care for people with a rare disease, combining medical expertise, policy advocacy, internal fiscal and staffing resources, and community collaborations. From assigning dedicated case managers at Cherokee Nation Health Services for rare disease patients to establishing a Rare Disease Committee, our model prioritizes both immediate support today and long-term systemic change for the future.

This initiative is deeply personal. The First Lady, who has shared her experience as a rare disease patient, represents the resilience of individuals who refuse to be invisible in the national health care system. Her story reminds us that behind every diagnosis is a person with challenges and a will to thrive.

We’ve prioritized inclusivity and equity in health care by creating space where individuals and families impacted by rare diseases feel seen, heard and supported. Cherokee Nation is not only transforming lives within our 7,000-square-mile reservation but also setting an example for other health systems to follow. Together, we have an opportunity to amplify the voices of patients and families and move from awareness to action. Cherokee Nation may be at the forefront of supporting people with a rare disease, but we hope that our efforts encourage many others to follow suit across Oklahoma, Indian Country, the United States and worldwide.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher