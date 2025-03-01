ICE Raids Negatively Impact American Indians

Details By Cheryl Crazy Bull March 01, 2025

Guest Opinion. Recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have raised the alarms for Tribes whose citizens are being unjustly detained and questioned. The Trump Administration claims raids target illegal immigrants with criminal histories, however, at least some agents are making judgments based on appearance, including the skin color and language of an individual rather than concrete information about immigration status or criminal record.

There have been reports of Native individuals being detained by ICE based upon their appearance and ICE officers limited or non-existent understanding of the status of Natives as U.S. citizens. One Mescalero tribal member’s citizenship was questioned after providing proof of citizenship.

To have Native people be harassed by immigration officials, have their citizenship status questioned, or be mocked by online trolls saying to “send them home” speaks to the lack of education about Indigenous peoples by a large portion of the population. Proposed plans to eliminate or overhaul the education system in ways that would ignore accurate history around Native Americans won’t help this situation.

What can Natives do to protect themselves?

Carry your Tribal ID. Tribes are urging the Trump Administration to direct ICE to accept tribal IDs as proof of U.S. citizenship. For some, especially elders who may have been born in remote homes and who struggle to obtain a birth certificate, this is the best option.

Carrying a state ID along with a Certificate of Indian Blood in addition to a Tribal ID is advised for those who have them.

Know you have the right to remain silent and refuse any search.

You do not have to open the door of your home to ICE agents unless they have a valid warrant signed by a judge.

Be sure to consistently check for updates from your Tribal government and organizations like the Native American Rights Fund to get updated information and tips to stay safe.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, Wacinyanpi Win (They Depend on Her), the President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, is a citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation. She has been in her position with the American Indian College Fund since 2012.

