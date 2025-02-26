Doug Burgum’s Continued Silence on Haskell University Firings is a Disservice to Indian Country

Details By Levi Rickert February 26, 2025

Opinion. As Valentine's Day approached, the Trump administration delivered a harsh message to Indian Country. The executive order to implement the Department of Government Efficiency executive order, signed on February 11, led to the abrupt termination of dozens of dedicated educators at Haskell Indian Nations University — stripping the institution of nearly a quarter of its staff without warning.

These weren’t just personnel changes. These cuts severed essential support for Native students, including the elimination of counseling services at a university that’s always been a beacon of opportunity for Indigenous students.

When faced with similar job cuts at the Indian Health Service, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert Kennedy Jr., acted swiftly and decisively, rescinding layoff notices for 1,000 healthcare workers within hours. “IHS will be a priority over the next four years,” Kennedy said.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum remains silent. As head of the Department of the Interior, Burgum directly oversees both the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), which operates Haskell University. He has the same authority within his department that Kennedy exercised at HHS—including the power to reverse these devastating cuts. Yet unlike Kennedy, Burgum has chosen inaction.

The silence speaks volumes, and it’s a bit surprising. Burgum, the former North Dakota governor, told tribal leaders at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) general assembly two weeks ago about his “leadership skills” and his productive working relationships with the state’s five federally recognized tribes. During his nomination hearings, he earned broad support for the job. He told the NCAI audience that he is a good listener.

But as 188 BIA employees lose their jobs and Haskell students lose their teachers, Burgum’s actions have not matched his words.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs who has been critical of Haskell, is looking for answers.

“I have requested more information from Secretary Burgum on these layoffs and urged the secretary to make certain the university has an adequate workforce to prevent disruptions for students enrolled at Haskell,” Moran said in an email to Native News Online.

Tribal organizations have sounded alarms. Students face uncertainty. Faculty clean out their offices.

Secretary Burgum’s response? Silence.

The firings at Haskell are not just about individual job losses; they represent another failure by the federal government to live up to its trust and treaty obligations. It’s hard for Natives to believe that commitment is being fulfilled when institutions like Haskell are gutted on a whim.

When respected educators and administrators are suddenly removed without due process, it sends a chilling message to students, faculty, and tribal nations: their voices and contributions can be disregarded at a moment’s notice. This is not just bad leadership — it is an affront to tribal sovereignty and Native education.

Throughout history, Native people have faced broken promises and systemic disenfranchisement at the hands of government officials who refuse to acknowledge their rights and humanity. This situation at Haskell is yet another example of that long and painful history repeating itself. The difference now is that the people affected are demanding answers and accountability—and they will not back down.

The Trump administration's aggressive attempt to cut federal spending has dealt a disproportionate blow to Indian Country. Besides Haskell, the BIE operates the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI), located in Albuquerque, NM. About 20 of SIPI’s 100 staff members were cut due to the executive order.

Burgum still has an opportunity to do the right thing. He can acknowledge the harm the executive order has caused, rescind the layoffs, and work toward restoring trust with the Haskell community. Anything less is a continuation of the same neglect and indifference that Native communities have endured for far too long.

History will remember whether Burgum stood up for Native education and justice or if he chose to remain silent in the face of wrongdoing. The time for action is now.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

