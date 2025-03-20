Does the Dismantling of DEI Initiatives Replace our American Core Value

- Details
- By Theresa Hinman
Guest Opinion. Does the dismantling of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives replace our American Core Value of "Love thy neighbor as thyself?"
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt initiated the dismantling of DEI in October 2023 at the state level, and President Donald Trump completed the task nationally by executive order on January 22, 2025.
The publicized aim was to protect civil rights and merit-based opportunities by ending DEI initiatives. This move was seen as valuable by some because many private companies and public schools struggled to deliver consistent outcomes, potentially limiting opportunities for qualified individuals.
[Editor's Note: This guest opinion was first published by Native Oklahom magazine. Used with permission. All rights reserved.]
Last year, on January 6, 2024, I shared that DIY DEI had failed in Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, the removal of DEI may have emboldened our elected officials and media outlets to drop the facade of embracing diversity and extending inclusion to others who differ from those who are privileged. This shift was evident during a meeting on February 28th with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when President Trump dismissed Zelenskyy's historical accounts of failed ceasefire deals with Putin, reflecting a lack of equity for diverse historical perspectives. Trump asserted that his involvement would ensure success, disregarding past failures.
A notable moment came when Brian Glenn from Real America's Voice Network questioned Zelenskyy's choice of attire, highlighting expectations of privileged assimilation. This moment reminded me of my great grandfather Chief White Eagle and fellow Ponca Chiefs, who advocated for their rights in Washington, DC, in 1877 without facing such direct assimilation demands.
While removing inconsistent DEI practices might have been necessary, the disregard for others' ways of being may not be. Should executive orders or presidential policy replace American values? Has ending DEI merely removed perceived restrictions, which result in promoting assimilation to those in power?
If so, is this the positive outcome we desire, or does it overlook the importance of respecting diverse perspectives and loving our neighbors?
Theresa Hinman is a Native American advocate from Oklahoma and a member of the Ponca Tribe. She is a direct descendant of notable leaders Chief Standing Bear and Chief Red Leaf.
