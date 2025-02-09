Cherokee Nation’s Commitment to Youth Agriculture Education

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr February 09, 2025

Guest Opinion. For Cherokees, agriculture has always been more than another industry. Producing our own food is not only a means of sustenance for our people; it is a cornerstone of our self-determination and cultural preservation. Now, a groundbreaking investment in Sequoyah High School’s agriculture education program will help convey that dedication to the next generation of Cherokees.

For the first time in recent history, agriculture education will be available and accessible to SHS students. Through Cherokee Nation and Sequoyah’s partnership with the Bureau of Indian Education, the Native American Agriculture Fund and the Tribal Agriculture Fellowship, the program will provide hands-on learning opportunities in livestock handling, crop education, farming, ranching, and food sustainability.

Today, SHS enrolls close to 400 Cherokee and other Native students. This initiative sets the foundation for any of these students interested in careers in the ever-expanding agribusiness industry. We are excited for its potential to empower tribal youth, grow northeast Oklahoma, and strengthen Cherokee Nation’s land stewardship and food sovereignty.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

For rural Oklahoma, teaching modern agriculture principles is a crucial economic and workforce development strategy. We know agriculture remains the backbone of so many of our rural communities. Cherokee Nation will work to ensure that Native youth have the skills and opportunities to pursue these careers while staying close to home.

Going forward, we plan to hire a full-time agriculture teacher, establish a local school garden, and integrate farm-to-table ideas into the school cafeteria. With school administrators committed to the program’s success, we can also reinforce traditional Cherokee values and give a generation of students more diverse opportunities to succeed.

The effort complements a larger investment we made this past year into education. The $65 million Sequoyah Schools Capital Plan is the largest capital investment in the 153-year history of the school and will dramatically enhance campus facilities. Together, these investments ensure that Sequoyah continues to set the standard for education excellence across Indian Country.

With the support of partners like NAAF and the BIE, we can develop a new generation of Native agricultural stewards and provide them with state-of-the-art facilities to learn and grow. More than ever, the Cherokee Nation is empowering our citizens to protect natural resources, receive a quality education, and grow a brighter future.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

