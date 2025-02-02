Cherokee Nation Leads the Way in Disaster Response

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr February 02, 2025

Guest Opinion. We all know that when disaster strikes, lives are upended. It is a basic duty of government to respond quickly and effectively in these types of emergencies. That’s why Cherokee Nation took a historic step recently by signing a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy our Cherokee-led Incident Management Team in disaster response efforts.

This landmark government-to-government partnership, a first for Indian Country, is a testament to the strength and expertise of our team. It demonstrates what can be achieved when the federal government respects tribal sovereignty and embraces our shared goals for public safety.

For centuries, the Cherokee people have lived by the principle of Gadugi — the idea that everyone helps each other by working together. This agreement brings that philosophy to life on a larger scale, enabling us to extend a hand not only to our tribal citizens but to communities far beyond the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Whether in tornadoes, wildfires or floods, our team has proven their capability time and again. Now, with this agreement, we can bring even greater resources to emergency response, knowing FEMA will support our efforts. It is our honor and responsibility to bring the skills and dedication of our emergency management team to the front lines of response and recovery.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

This five-year partnership allows our Cherokee Nation Emergency Management team to work alongside FEMA’s Supplemental Response Team Program. With seven core team members, 15 IMT members, and 20 search-and-rescue participants, we stand ready to assist communities in moments of great need.

The signing of this agreement represents more than operational collaboration — it is a recognition of Cherokee Nation’s sovereign right and proven ability to manage our workforce and resources seamlessly while integrating with federal systems. This partnership strengthens not only FEMA’s disaster response but also our own ability to train, grow and lead in critical moments of crisis.

Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, the Council of the Cherokee Nation and I are deeply proud of what this agreement symbolizes. It honors our legacy of service, while also positioning the tribe as a vital partner in safeguarding communities. Together, with FEMA, we are committing to a shared mission: protecting lives and alleviating suffering.

Additionally, we also recently released the Cherokee Nation Disaster Response Task Force Report, which I created through an executive order last year to evaluate the tribe’s emergency response operations. Among the report’s key recommendations are: defined lines of authority, effective timelines for emergency declarations, and mandatory training for staff. We are prioritizing the implementation of these recommendations as we constantly evolve to meet the needs of Cherokee citizens.

One of the most significant outcomes of the task force’s work is the proposal to establish the Cherokee Nation Community and Citizen Emergency Response Fund. This proposed amendment to the Emergency Management Act would dedicate an initial $1 million in the current fiscal year, with a long-term goal of reaching $5 million. These funds would provide direct assistance to citizens affected by disasters — helping with food, shelter and other economic impacts — while also enabling the Nation to invest in critical response equipment and supplies. The legislation also strengthens the Gadugi Corps, activating the volunteer network in declared disasters to assist in response and recovery efforts.

Disaster response and recovery never falls on one government alone. So, we are going to lead by example, demonstrating how sovereign tribes can partner with federal and state agencies to make a positive impact. Cherokee Nation is making a strategic plan for better disaster response, and that will build a better future for all in northeast Oklahoma.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Free Newsletter