Biden’s Legacy in Indian Country: A Historic Chapter in Federal-Tribal Relations

Details By Levi Rickert January 18, 2025

Opinion. As President Joe Biden concludes his presidency this coming Monday, Indian Country will say goodbye to a president who has shown unprecedented attention and respect to tribal nations.

The Biden-Harris administration set a new standard in federal-tribal relations, demonstrating an historic commitment to addressing the needs and priorities of American Indian and Alaska Native communities. While no administration has a perfect record in navigating the complex, often fraught relationship between the federal government and Indigenous nations, the administration’s achievements deserve recognition.

From the appointment of Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, as the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior, to record-breaking investments in tribal communities, the Biden-Harris administration has consistently elevated Indigenous voices and prioritized tribal sovereignty.

Biden appointed more than 80 Native Americans to federal positions, placing Indigenous leaders throughout government agencies in roles that shape policy and ensure tribal consultation. These appointments helped transform how federal agencies understand and work with Native nations; hopefully, they’ll be a foundation for future administrations.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided $31 billion specifically for tribal governments and programs—the largest one-time investment in history. This funding was a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping tribal communities address longstanding disparities in health care, housing, and infrastructure. The administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also dedicates billions to critical tribal needs, including broadband expansion, clean water access, and climate resilience projects.

Beyond funding, the administration has engaged with Indian Country on issues of sovereignty, treaty rights, and environmental justice. The restoration of Bears Ears National Monument to its original boundaries demonstrated respect for the tribes who fought to protect their sacred lands. Biden's pledge to uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples reflects a commitment to aligning federal policy with global standards of Indigenous rights.

The White House Tribal Nations Summit, revived under this administration, provided a critical platform for tribal leaders to voice their concerns directly to the highest levels of the federal government. These summits have resulted in tangible outcomes, including executive orders on improving public safety in tribal communities and addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

In October 2024, Biden traveled to the Gila River Indian Reservation to give a formal apology for the atrocities perpetrated at federal Indian boarding schools that left tribal communities scarred for generations. The historical trauma continues to this day.

“It’s horribly, horribly wrong. It’s a sin on our soul… I formally apologize.” Biden said. “This to me is one of the most consequential things I've ever had an opportunity to do in my whole career.

“I know no apology can or will make up for what was lost during the darkness of the Federal Boarding School policy. But today, we’re finally moving forward into the light.”

Last month, at the final White House Tribal Nations Summit of his administration last month, Biden proclaimed the Carlisle Indian Boarding School site in Pennsylvania a national monument.

The new monument encompasses 24.5 acres of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, one of the country’s oldest military installations. The designated monument area will include the historic buildings and structures that once made up the Carlisle School campus, including the School Road Gateposts, which were constructed by Native American children and youth who were forced to labor at the school.

“About 7,800 children from more than 140 tribes were sent to Carlisle — stolen from their families, their tribes and their homelands. It was wrong making the Carlisle Indian school a national model,” Biden told the White House summit. “We don’t erase history. We acknowledge it, we learn from it and we remember so we never repeat it again.”

However, while the Biden-Harris administration’s actions are historic, much work remains. The Indian Health Service (IHS) continues to be underfunded, and systemic barriers to economic development in tribal communities persist. The next administration must address challenges like the extractive industries' encroachment on sacred lands and ensure that federal agencies are held accountable for meaningful consultation with tribes.

History has shown that administrations can make promises to Indian Country but fail to follow through. The Biden-Harris administration, however, has laid a foundation of trust and progress. It’s now up to tribal leaders and communities to continue pushing for transformative change while holding the incoming administration accountable to Indian Country.

In a nation built on treaties—many of which remain unfulfilled—the progress we’ve seen under this administration reminds us of what is possible when tribal nations are treated as equal partners. The road ahead is long, but the unprecedented actions of this administration give hope that we are moving closer to a future defined by equity, justice, and respect for tribal sovereignty.

In our traditional teachings, Native Americans are taught to respect our elders. Biden, who has been ridiculously ridiculed for his age, will ultimately be remembered for his even-handed leadership. For me, I will forever remember him for his commitment and attention to Indian Country.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

