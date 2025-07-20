A Vision for the Future of Cherokee Law Enforcement

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr July 20, 2025

Guest Opinion. For the first time in Cherokee Nation history, the tribe is looking ahead with a new plan for its policing and public safety with a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. The framework signals our commitment to the safety and sovereignty of the Cherokee people, especially as we have expanded our criminal justice system since 2020 in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision.

This plan, developed through teamwork within the Office of the Marshal led by Acting Marshal Daniel Mead, emphasizes accountability, modernization and justice rooted in cultural understanding. Although the plan spans five years, we will review it annually and, as with any good strategy, we must be willing to consider changes as conditions change.

The plan expands marshals for policing our communities and emergency responders significantly. We have a goal to increase the number of deputy marshals on patrol to 48 within three years while also enhancing EMS recruitment and training. It is a major step in strengthening the safety and sovereignty of Cherokee Nation’s 7,000-square-mile reservation.

Cherokee Nation’s marshals and first responders are agents of hope, and their continued professional development is central to this vision. Experienced and highly trained leaders will demonstrate modern, community policing to the growing workforce.

The initiative’s focus on retaining staff will boost stability and ensure officers reflect the values of the communities they serve. By emphasizing technical expertise and cultural awareness, we are structuring a law enforcement body that can function as both community protectors and ambassadors.

Modernization also remains a top priority. Over the coming five years, we must commit to infrastructure upgrades, including a new central station in Tahlequah. This station will be a one-stop hub for reporting, probation check-ins, juvenile justice and public services. Additionally, substations distributed across the reservation will further improve response times in rural areas and increase law enforcement visibility.

These strategic investments position Cherokee Nation at the forefront of innovation, meeting the needs of our citizens and communities.

The five-year plan’s embrace of community policing affirms that public safety must start at the local level. By forging deeper partnerships with schools, health providers and social agencies, we strengthen our collective resolve.

We can further build public trust through transparency, accountability and rapid response times. Together, with the Marshal Service, we can collectively address some of the baseline precursors that drive crime, including mental health, addiction and housing insecurity.

The economic ripple effects of this initiative will also be substantial. The investment in staff, infrastructure and operations will have a direct impact on the economy across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, creating jobs and putting dollars into Cherokee communities. The indirect impact of improving public safety and supporting holistic wellness will generate long-term investments in every sector. New employment opportunities and improved community wellness show how public safety and economic growth go hand in hand.

Safety, sovereignty and community health are not only compatible but are fundamentally intertwined. Growing, resilient communities recognize vulnerabilities as an opportunity to invest and grow stronger.

This five-year Cherokee Nation Marshal plan is more than a blueprint. It is a recognition of the need to uphold the values that will strengthen our nation for future generations.

The Office of the Marshal Five-Year Strategy is available on Cherokee Nation’s website, Cherokee.org, on the Marshal Service webpage.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

