Virginia Hedrick (Yurok) First Woman CEO of California Rural Indian Health Board

Details By Native News Online Staff November 05, 2025

Virginia Hedrick (Yurok) has been named the Chief Executive Officer of the California Rural Indian Health Board (CRIHB). Hedrick is the first woman to hold the position.

Hendrick comes to the position with two decades of public health experience. Early in her career, she spent nine years working at the CRIHB in various positions, including associate health policy analyst and program coordinator. As well, she spent another nine years at the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health as director of public policy and planning and executive director.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles, a Graduate Certificate from the University of Arizona, and a Master of Public Health from the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.

California has the largest population of Native Americans in the U.S. and is home to 110 federally recognized tribes. The CRIHB was established in 1969 to advocate for the restoration of federal health services to tribes in California, which were withdrawn in the 1950s as a result of federal termination policies.

Today, the CRIHB is a network of Tribal Health Programs and their Tribal Governments formed to provide a central focal point in the American Indian health field in California for planning, advocacy, funding, training, technical assistance, coordination, fundraising, education, development and for the purpose of promoting unity and formulating common policy on American Indian health care issues.

Hedrick will start her new position on December 9.

