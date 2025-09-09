Strengthen Community Connections: Explore NCUIH’s Updated Hope for Life Day Toolkit to Support Native Mental Wellness

Details By Native News Online Staff September 09, 2025

National American Indian and Alaska Native Hope for Life Day is a dedicated day of action focused on mental wellness within Native communities. Established by the American Indian and Alaska Native Task Force, it aligns with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, emphasizing the urgent need for compassionate and culturally responsive mental health support.

Rooted in the values of love, care, and connection, Hope for Life Day calls on Native communities and allies to come together, advocate for better mental health services, and strengthen support systems within and across Tribal Nations.

For over a decade, this day has united American Indian and Alaska Native communities in a shared commitment to prioritize mental health, foster connection, and honor the truth that connection saves lives.

This year, on September 10, the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) invites Urban Indian Organizations and partners across the country to mark the 10th anniversary with new tools designed to support mental wellness and uplift community care.

The 2025 Hope for Life Day Toolkit features ready-to-use social media posts, customizable flyers, and guidance for engaging your audience both online and in-person. You’ll find shareable messages grounded in Indigenous values of love, respect, and collective strength. Every post, conversation, or check-in can help someone feel seen and supported.

Need help or know someone who does? Call, text, or chat 988—a free, 24/7 lifeline staffed by trained crisis counselors who offer support with compassion and without judgment.

Download the toolkit, adapt it to your community, and share the message that staying connected is powerful medicine.

ACCESS THE TOOLKIT

More Stories Like This