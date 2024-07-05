Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Empowers Native Youth Through Heritage and Health

Details By Cherokee Phoenix Staff July 05, 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Indian Clinic is dedicated to fostering physical activity and cultural awareness among Native American youth.

Through various seasonal programs, such as its TURTLE Camps, Kids in the Kitchen, Mixed Martial Arts camps and Clinic Culture Nights, OKCIC is committed to bridging the gap by utilizing its resources to nurture cultural connections and promote healthy lifestyles.

During the American Indian Boarding School era, the U.S. government enacted legislation that forcibly removed Native children from their homes, placing them in boarding schools. These children suffered severe and traumatic abuse, facing punishment for speaking their languages or practicing their traditions. The mistreatment in these schools led to malnutrition and diseases, impacting Native populations for generations. OKCIC is dedicated to healing this generational trauma by investing in programs that teach today’s generation the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while preserving their heritage

"There's power in reclaiming your history," OKCIC's Health Promotion and Diabetes Prevention Manager Rochelle Plummer said. "The clinic strives to teach kids that they can lead healthy and happy lives that embrace their personal and cultural identities." OKCIC hosts events year-round, providing Native youth with opportunities to engage with their culture and understand the importance of living healthy. These initiatives are designed to empower the next generation to preserve their cultural heritage while fostering a brighter, healthier and happier future. To learn more about the programs offered by OKCIC, visit www.okcic.com