Navajo Leadership Show Support for Uranium ﻿Radiation Victims at Southwestern Uranium Convention

Details By Native News Online Staff September 16, 2025

Representing the 25th Navajo Nation Council, Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate Curtis Yanito joined uranium radiation survivors, their families, community advocates, and tribal leaders at the Southwestern Uranium Convention in White Mesa, Utah, on Friday, Sept. 12. The gathering served as a platform to reaffirm the Council’s ongoing commitment to protecting Navajo communities from the harmful legacy and continued risks of uranium development.

Speaker Curley extended her appreciation to those who have remained steadfast in the fight for justice — including the Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee, Navajo Nation Dependents of Uranium Workers Committee, Colorado Uranium Workers and Families, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, among many others.

“It is because of all of you, your commitment, and your advocacy that we celebrated a milestone in July with the extension and expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA),” said Speaker Curley. “This is a step in the right direction, but more work remains to ensure our people can access these benefits.”

She noted that the Navajo Nation Council’s recent passage of the FY2026 Comprehensive Budget on Sept. 4 included nearly $300,000 in new funding allocated to the Uranium Mine Workers Program. These funds are designated to expand staffing to better assist uranium miners and their families in navigating the RECA application process.

“This funding request came directly from you, and we listened,” Speaker Curley added. “Now we urge President Nygren to approve this funding through the comprehensive budget that was approved by the Council.”

In her remarks, Speaker Curley reiterated the Council’s strong stance against the transportation of uranium across Navajo lands. She pointed to resolutions and correspondence sent to federal officials, including the White House and members of Congress, expressing opposition. She also highlighted the lack of Council involvement in discussions between the Navajo Nation Department of Justice and Energy Fuels, which ultimately allowed uranium ore to be transported via state roads through Navajo and Ute Mountain Ute territories.

“We strongly oppose the way this matter was handled by the Executive Branch. As the Speaker of the Council, I don’t take these issues lightly and I feel the burden and hardship that all of you live with every day,” she said.

Council Delegate Yanito addressed the lasting health consequences that continue to affect many Navajo families due to radiation exposure. He spoke about the emotional and financial toll that former uranium workers, downwinders, and their families continue to bear.

Speaker Curley reaffirmed the Council’s positions: opposing uranium transport, supporting full implementation and expansion of RECA, and maintaining an unwavering dedication to the health and safety of the Navajo people. She emphasized the need for continued collaboration among tribal leadership, community advocates, and government partners at all levels to enact meaningful policies that respect the sacrifices made and protect future generations.

“In honor of the many miners, downwinders, and families we’ve lost, we recommit ourselves to justice, health, and healing,” Speaker Curley said. “Our responsibility is not only to address past harms but to ensure future generations are never forced to endure the same tragedies.”

The convention took place at the White Mesa Community Center, located on the ancestral homelands of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, near the White Mesa Mill where Energy Fuels processes uranium ore.

The Navajo Nation Council extended its gratitude to the Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee, Navajo Nation Dependents of Uranium Workers Committee, and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe for their efforts in organizing and hosting the convention.

