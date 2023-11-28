fbpx
Native Bidaské with Dr. Meghan O’Connell on Syphilis in Indian Country

Join us for an exclusive Native Bidaské with host Levi Rickert as he interviews Dr. Meghan O’Connell on the rise of syphilis in Indian Country.

Meghan Curry O’Connell, MD, MPH (Cherokee), is the Chief Public Health Officer for the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board (GPTLHB). The GPTLHB represents 18 tribal communities throughout a four-state region of Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dr. O’Connell received her undergraduate degree at Grinnell College and her medical and public health training at the University of Washington. After completing a residency in family medicine at North Colorado Family Medicine Residency, Dr. O’Connell practiced primary care – including full-scope family medicine – in tribal and underserved communities.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights into the prevention and treatment of syphilis and how we all can help end this outbreak as a community. Join us on Thursday, November 30th, at Noon EDT. Tune in on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. 
Native News Online Staff
Native News Online Staff
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

 
 