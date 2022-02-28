National Indian Health Board to host Webinar on Understanding and Addressing Changing Mask Guidance

Details By Native News Online Staff February 28, 2022

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) and the Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organization (AAPCHO) will be convening a virtual listening session on March 1, 2022, on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC’s) COVID-19 mask guidance. This listening session provides an opportunity for American Indian (AI), Alaska Native (AN), Asian American (AA), and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (NH/PI) communities to ask questions about the CDC’s COVID-19 mask guidance and learn how to receive free COVID-19 rapid kits and masks.

The CDC will provide updates about the latest recommendations for masking up, including clarification on which masks offer the best protection in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and protecting oneself. Updates will include reviewing rotating online images and graphics that show how specific masks give others better protection due to differences in material and fit.

Note: While the CDC has eased the need to wear masks, many tribal nations, which are soveregin nations, have not lifted mask requirements. Please check with your tribal nation to see what requirements are for mask wearing.

What: Webinar on Understanding and Addressing Changing Mask Guidance

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Who should attend? Native families, nurses, school administrators, emergency responders, health educators, and other Tribal public health professionals interested in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

For questions, contact Audrianna Marzette, Project Coordinator, Public Health Policy and Programs, at [email protected].

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the National Indian Health Board. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.