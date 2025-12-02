National Council of Urban Indian Health Encourages Vaccinations

Details By Native News Online Staff December 02, 2025

During this National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) is urging Native people to get vaccinated for the respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

The respiratory viruses affect Native people at greater rates than their non-Native counterparts.





American Indian and Alaska Natives have the second-highest hospitalization rate for flu symptoms and one of the lowest vaccination rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As well, Native children are seven times more likely to be hospitalized for RSV; and Native people were among the highest COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, and the highest vaccination rate against the virus.

The viruses surge between October and May.

NCUIH has released culturally centered education materials for Urban Indian Organizations to share and promote vaccinations, and they are available here.

