Morongo Gives $5 Million to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation to Enhance Women’s Health & Family Services

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 15, 2024

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians presented a $5 million donation to the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation today to help the hospital establish a comprehensive Women’s Health Program and enhance its obstetrics, gynecology, breast health, and women's wellness programs.

The $5 million donation is the second largest donation ever received by the Foundation, following Morongo’s record-breaking $5.6 million contribution to the Foundation in 2022.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is profoundly grateful for Morongo's generous $5 million donation,” said Foundation President Allen Koblin. “This $5 million donation is a testament to Morongo's commitment to the health and wellness of our community and will bring transformative change to the wellbeing of women and families across the San Gorgonio Pass.”

Most of the Tribe’s donation will be dedicated to establishing a comprehensive Women's Health Program at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. This program will offer specialized services, including obstetrics and gynecology, breast health, family services, and women's wellness programs. The donation will also upgrade critical patient monitoring systems, with $1.4 million dedicated to enhancing technological capabilities and patient care efficiency.

“Morongo is delighted to be building on our partnership with the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation to advance healthcare in the Pass,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “It is crucial that we continue to support new advancements at our community hospital to ensure women, mothers and families have access to high-quality care that addresses their unique healthcare needs.”

Dr. Karan Singh of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital highlighted the significance of the Tribe’s donation, saying “Today’s gift by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians will bring profound and positive changes to local healthcare, allowing us to expand our services and improve the wellbeing of women of all ages in our community. Morongo is helping us set a new standard for healthcare excellence across the San Gorgonio Pass.”

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Board Chair Susan DiBiasi also thanked the Tribe for the donation, saying “Words can’t express our thanks to Morongo and for the incredible support you continue to offer to our Foundation and our hospital. This donation will improve the lives of women and children across the Pass communities and puts our hospital in a position to provide innovative new healthcare services to our patients.”

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians' continued generosity not only fortifies the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital's capabilities but also underscores a shared commitment to fostering healthier, more resilient communities across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

This latest donation aligns with Morongo's long-standing tradition of supporting vital community resources and services. Over the past decade, Morongo has given over $20 million to support local and regional nonprofit organizations that help seniors, families, veterans, youth and those in need.

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.