MMDR Task Force Advances Sovereign Database to Address Missing Diné Relatives Crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff October 07, 2025

On Tuesday, September 30, the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Task Force held a work session to assess the ongoing development of a sovereign database system spearheaded by Navajo Technical University (NTU) and database consultant Dr. Gil Gonzales.

The meeting focused on advancing a community-centered, integrated platform that will enhance data access, improve accountability, and strengthen coordination in addressing missing persons cases throughout the Navajo Nation.

“The MMDR database aims to bridge families and agencies and provide real-time data updates,” said Task Force Chairwoman Amber Kanazbah Crotty. “This effort is about restoring power and transparency to our people. Our families deserve a system that centers their voices, documents their loved ones with dignity, and holds systems accountable.”

The database is envisioned as a central repository to document, track, and support families affected by the crisis of missing Diné individuals. It will feature tools for advocacy, communication, survey collection, and case tracking, with a strong emphasis on data sovereignty and community ownership.

Dr. Gonzales presented the draft scope of work for the database platform, which integrates feedback from law enforcement, advocacy organizations, service providers, and impacted families. Planned features include modules for a customer relationship management (CRM) system to streamline communication tracking, a data-sharing interface for external agencies, survey tools to assess service effectiveness, and open-source architecture to support accessibility in low-bandwidth and remote areas—including mobile access.

NTU will manage the database infrastructure on tribal servers to ensure data sovereignty. The university also plans to use the project as a foundation for student training in areas such as software engineering, system maintenance, and data analysis.

“This project is about building capacity within the Nation,” Chairwoman Crotty emphasized during the session. “We’re leveraging the strengths of our students and educators to create something lasting.”

Currently, public access to missing persons data is often limited and delayed due to reliance on the FBI’s NCIC database and jurisdictional overlap between tribal, state, and federal entities. The MMDR system is designed to provide real-time alerts and case updates to families, even when official records lag. The Task Force also discussed the potential for future integration of artificial intelligence to identify long-term trends and enhance system responsiveness.

The importance of including advocacy organizations and victim service agencies in the platform was also highlighted during the session.

Prototype development is already in progress. NTU aims to complete the infrastructure and technical documentation in the coming months. Job opportunities related to the project—including roles for a project director and researcher—will be posted on the MMDR website to encourage participation from Diné students and professionals.

The next public session is scheduled for October 9 and will be accessible both in-person and via Zoom. For more information or to learn how to report a missing loved one, visit the MMDR Task Force webpage on the 25th Navajo Nation Council’s website.

