Indian Health Service Announces New Chief of Staff

The Indian Health Service (IHS) has appointed Clayton Fulton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, as its new chief of staff. In this role, Fulton will oversee the coordination of key agency functions and provide vital support to the Office of the Director in implementing IHS initiatives and strategic priorities.

“We are excited to have Mr. Fulton join the Indian Health Service, and welcome his leadership and expertise to our agency,” said IHS Acting Director Benajmin Smith. “His experience working at the intersection of policy and program development between tribal nations and the federal government will only strengthen our government-to-government relationships throughout Indian Country.”

Raised in Indian Country, Fulton’s life and career have been shaped by the deep connection between tribal communities and their lands. His work has consistently focused on empowering local communities and creating sustainable, grassroots-driven growth. His interest in Native economic development began during an internship with Cherokee Nation Businesses, where he observed how strategic investment and planning by tribal governments can foster thriving Native communities.

“I believe that lasting change begins at the community level,” Fulton said. “My approach centers on equipping grassroots leadership, supporting local capacity, and creating steady, intentional growth that strengthens families, culture, and the community at large.”

Fulton holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and an MBA in Native American Enterprises from Northeastern State University. He later earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, where he served on the national board of the National Native American Law Students Association. During his time there, he was twice awarded the Doolin Prize for Scholarship in Indian Law.

After completing his legal studies, Fulton returned to Eastern Oklahoma and joined the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of the Attorney General as an assistant attorney general. In that capacity, he played a key role in strengthening community programs, expanding economic opportunities, and aligning regulatory policies with long-term growth objectives. His work included tribal utility infrastructure development, legislative drafting, and close collaboration with the Office of Self-Governance and the Grants Department. Fulton also developed expertise in civil regulatory law, intergovernmental agreements, and complex commercial matters, ensuring that tribal programs were supported by robust legal and operational frameworks.

