Dr. Donald Warne Elected to National Academy of Medicine, Marking Historic Milestone for Indigenous Health Leadership

Tags

Dr. Donald Warne, Co-Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health and Director of the Center’s Great Plains Hub, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM)—one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

Election to the NAM is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement and a deep commitment to service. As a tribal citizen of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Dr. Warne joins a small and distinguished group of Indigenous scholars to receive this recognition, marking a historic milestone for Indigenous representation in national and global health leadership.

“Dr. Warne’s election signals a powerful shift toward honoring Indigenous worldviews and culturally grounded approaches to health and wellness,” said Allison Barlow, Executive Director of the Center. “His leadership continues to open doors for Indigenous voices in spaces where they have long been absent, and his impact will benefit generations to come.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Warne has been a driving force in transforming the field of Indigenous public health through education, research, and advocacy. His work has helped elevate Indigenous knowledge systems and promote health equity across Native and non-Native communities alike.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

His current research focuses on chronic disease prevention and advancing health equity through community-driven, culturally grounded approaches. An enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, Warne descends from a long line of traditional healers and medicine men. He also serves as a senior policy advisor to the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

Dr. Warne’s distinguished career spans clinical care, public policy, and academia. Among his many accomplishments, he served as founding chair of the Departments of Public Health and Indigenous Health at both North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.

He earned his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine, an M.P.H. from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and a B.S. from Arizona State University.

Dr. Warne’s election to the National Academy of Medicine underscores what the Center for Indigenous Health has long championed: that Indigenous-led solutions are vital to creating healthier and more equitable futures for all.

More Stories Like This